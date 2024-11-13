PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for November 2024 Revealed

Sony has revealed its lineup of PS5 and PS4 games that will be joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for November 2024. Currently, PS Plus subscribers at all tiers are able to snag Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Death Note: Killer Within as part of the monthly free game rotation for November. These titles will continue to be available to pick up until the first week of December, at which time a new group of (likely) three games will join the service. Now, as PlayStation users continue to wait and see what will come next month, those at the Extra and Premium levels now know what to expect in less than a week.

Going live on Tuesday, November 19th, a group of 17 new games will be joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. The biggest arrival of November 2024 is likely that of Grand Theft Auto V, the hit open-world title from Rockstar Games. It will be joined by Dying Light 2 and Like a Dragon: Ishin as the most noteworthy games of the month on the service.

On the PS Plus Classics front, which is available for Premium members only, both Blood Omen games from the Legacy of Kain series will be added. The first installment, Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain was previously known to be heading to PS Plus, but it will surprisingly be joined by its sequel Blood Omen 2 as well. And for those who love the PS3, this lineup will be rounded out by both Resistance and Resistance 2, each of which will be able to play through cloud streaming that is available via PS Plus Premium.

You can get a look at everything that will be joining PS Plus next week in their respective tiers below.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, PS4)

Dying Light 2 (PS5, PS4)

Like a Dragon: Ishin (PS5, PS4)

MotoGP 24 (PS5, PS4)

The Sims 4: Island Living (PS4)

Digimon Survive (PS4)

Overcooked: All You Can Eat (PS5, PS4)

Stick Fight: The Game (PS4)

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PS5, PS4)

Killer Frequency (PS5, PS4)

Hungry Shark World (PS4)

Chivalry II (PS5, PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics