New PS3 Remaster Leaks Ahead of Announcement

A new remaster of a popular PS3 game from the past has seemingly leaked ahead of its official reveal. While many games from the PlayStation 3 era have started to make the jump to current-gen platforms, there are still countless others stuck on the hardware. PS3 games like Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Infamous, the Resistance trilogy, Puppeteer, Heavenly Sword, Killzone 2, and so many others remain trapped on the “retro” PlayStation console. Fortunately, it looks like one of those games that remains gridlocked to PS3 should soon be coming back in a new fashion shortly.

Recently, publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment posted a scheduled video to its YouTube channel that was meant to go live on August 18th. The video was titled “Tales of Series News” and is meant to touch on information tied to the publisher’s beloved “Tales of” RPG franchise. While the video was quickly removed, seemingly because it was posted in advance of an official announcement, that didn’t keep fans from spotting one major reveal that should take place during the broadcast.

Specifically, the thumbnail for this scheduled video happened to feature characters from the game Tales of Xillia. Released originally in 2011 (and later in 2013 for the West), Tales of Xillia was quite a popular RPG that only ever came to PS3. It went on to spawn a sequel, the aptly titled Tales of Xillia 2, which was also only available on PS3. Despite the popularity of these two Tales games, Bandai Namco has never brought them to any other platforms over the past decade. Luckily, if this leak is anything to go by, that should now be changing.

Bandai Namco Europe apparently put up a YouTube Premiere video for "Tales of Series News" to debut on Aug 18 that accidentally showed a thumbnail for a Tales of Xillia remaster https://t.co/pdj5Lz6Yat https://t.co/nIdckw7mRy pic.twitter.com/ITiJIZnpLv — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 14, 2025

For characters from Tales of Xillia to have appeared in this leaked video, it suggests that Bandai Namco is bringing back the game (and potentially its sequel) with a new remaster that will likely hit PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC platforms. This would also be in line with previous moves that Bandai has made, such as remastering Tales of Graces f earlier in 2025. Bandai Namco also said that it would be announcing a new Tales remaster at some point in the middle of this year as a way of celebrating the 30th anniversary of the franchise. As a result, the potential for Tales of Xillia to be remastered isn’t much of a shock, but it is surely exciting to many fans around the globe.

For now, we don’t know exactly when Tales of Xillia Remastered will be unveiled to the world, but we’ll likely find out more in the coming days.

