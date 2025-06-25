PlayStation Comments on Lack of PS3 Games in PS Plus

PlayStation has spoken out about its lack of support for PS3 games in its monthly batches of free PS Plus games. PlayStation is one of the biggest companies in gaming and has managed to attain tens of millions of players on its subscription service, PlayStation Plus. The service allows players to play online games, but perhaps its biggest perk is the amount of free games you get with it (depending on the tier you subscribe to). Not only do you get free PS4 and PS5 games, but you even get access to some PS2 games, such as Deus Ex: The Conspiracy for this month’s games.

It’s a great deal and one that allows for people to game on more of a budget. For about $20 a month, they get access to a big catalog of free games from across PlayStation’s 30 year history. However, there is one generation of console that seemingly gets left out of this roster of games. PlayStation doesn’t really add new PS3 games into this PS Plus line up, much to the dismay of fans as there are some absolute classics that are stuck on that console. The Killzone games, Infamous, Resistance, and a variety of others have been stuck on PS3 for ages with no remasters or ports in sight.

Some of these games are actually playable through PlayStation’s streaming service, but that’s not the ideal way to experience them, especially when PS2 games are emulated with new trophies on PS5. This year, there haven’t been any PS3 games offered through PS Plus, causing frustration with fans. Nick Maguire, vice president of global services at PlayStation, told GameFile that adding PS3 games is harder relative to other titles and

“Through streaming, we’ll still continue to look at those ones.” He added: “We haven’t ruled them out. The opportunities are there. But there are a lot of PS3 games already streaming.”

All in all, PlayStation’s support for PS3-era titles is disappointing. It would be great to see more games from that era made playable today. There are some games that have been ported over like God of War 3 and obviously the various Naughty Dog games, but some generation defining titles that fans may have missed out on aren’t as easy to access. Maybe one day PlayStation will figure it out, but it remains to be seen. There is hope that Metal Gear Solid 4 is being remastered by Konami with the expectation it will also be available on Xbox and possibly PC as well, but we’ll have to wait and see.