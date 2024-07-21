Beloved PS3 RPG Rumored for Modern Platforms

A lot of video games remain stranded on the first platform that they were released on. It’s an unfortunate reality, and it makes it incredibly hard for newcomers to see what the fuss is about. Fortunately, it seems a lot more people could soon get a chance to play an RPG that was exclusively released on PlayStation 3. The game in question is Tales of Xillia, which is a 2011 entry in the long-running Tales franchise. According to a new leak, it appears Tales of Xillia will be coming to modern platforms, including PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Rumors about the remaster of Tales of Xillia stem from retailer listings that were uncovered by users on Reddit. Retailer listings have often spoiled announcements before they happen, but there are reasons that fans shouldn’t get too excited just yet. For one thing, the listings come from retailers based in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, so it’s hard to speak for their authenticity. There’s also been no official word from Bandai Namco, so Tales fans should wait patiently to see what gets announced.

That said, a remaster of Tales of Xillia would make a lot of sense! Tales of Symphonia got the remaster treatment from Bandai Namco last year, so it’s plausible the publisher might be looking at other games to give a similar treatment. Tales of Xillia is often held in high-regard by fans, so it would be a smart one to choose next. Bringing Tales of Xillia to modern platforms would also give a much bigger audience a chance to see what the game has to offer, and putting it on Switch (a system with a big RPG fanbase) seems like an absolute no-brainer. It would also keep the franchise fresh in people’s minds while Bandai Namco decides what’s next for the series.

Hopefully Bandai Namco won’t keep fans in suspense too long! Once leaks start to make their way online, it puts a little pressure on the publisher to confirm or deny the news. With this rumor about a Tales of Xillia remaster starting to make the rounds on social media, hopefully Bandai Namco will decide to set the record straight, one way or another.

