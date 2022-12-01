PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free

A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.

Next Thursday, via Epic Games Store, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected will be free to download, no strings attached. If downloaded between next Thursday and the following Thursday, it's yours to keep forever. Of course, this is a PC copy of the game but even if you don't have a gaming PC make sure to have an account and redeem the offer in case this changes in the future.

Released in 2013 by series developer Volition, the PC version boasts an 86 on Metacritic, which was not enough to make it rank among the year's best games like The Last of Us, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, BioShock Infinite, and GTA 5, but it did have its fans.

"The US President must save the Earth from alien overlord Zinyak using an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons in the wildest open world game ever," reads an official blurb about the game. The epic conclusion to the game that changed all the rules! The Saints have gone from the crackhouse to the White House-but the Earth has been invaded and it's up to you to free the world from Overlord Zinyak and his alien empire. With homies new and old by your side, and an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons, you must save the world in the wildest open-world game ever!"

If you're not interested in this upcoming freebie, you'll be happy to know it won't be the only free game coming next Thursday. Wildcat Gun Machine will also be free. Meanwhile, Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box are also free.