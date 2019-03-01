Save $18 On A New PS4 Crystal DualShock 4 Controller

PlayStation 4 controllers rarely go on sale, especially the good ones. Sure, you can often cop the Standard Black or Blue one on the cheap during the Holiday season, but beyond that most of the time you’re stuck paying full price whenever you try and buy one of the cooler designs.

That said, if you need a new controller and want to save some money, Amazon has you covered. At the moment of publishing, the retailer currently has its PS4 Crystal DualShock 4 Wireless Controller on sale for $46.96, which is 28 percent off the normal $64.99 asking price. In other words, you save $18.

The Crystal DualShock 4 boasts a nostalgic and clear design that lets you see its innards like many controllers back in the day used to. Or at least in the front, the back still has a solid white coating, presumably because of the light in the back of the controller that’s used for tracking purposes.

I personally own the controller, and of the collection of DualShock 4s I’ve accumulated over the years, this is surely my favorite. It’s sleek and gives off that old-school vibe that many PlayStation gamers have come to love.

Anyway, for more details on the controller, here’s the official product description provided by Amazon:

Precision control – The enhanced feel, shape, and sensitivity of the Dualshock 4 wireless Controller offers players absolute control over all games on the PlayStation 4 system

Sharing at your fingertips – The addition of the share button makes sharing your greatest gaming moments as Easy as a press of a button. Upload gameplay videos and screenshots directly from your system

New ways to play – Revolutionary features like the touch pad, integrated light bar, and built in speaker offer exciting new ways to experience and interact with your games

Charge Efficiently – The DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller can be easily recharged by plugging it into your PlayStation 4 system, even when in rest mode, or with any standard charger using a USB cable (type-A to Micro-B Sold Separately)

