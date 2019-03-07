PS4’s ‘Days Gone’ Map Revealed and It Looks Huge

Days Gone is one of the most anticipated games that will be coming out this year. With its Freaker-infested setting in the Pacific Northwest, main protagonist Deacon St. John will have plenty to worry about as he navigates what appears to be a massive map.

GameReactor recently released images that show off what players can expect when it comes to Days Gone‘s map. Not only does it look rather huge, but there also seems to be quite the variety of things to do. Check out the images for yourself below:

Akin to the likes of The Witcher 3 and Breath of the Wild, Days Gone‘s map will be broken down into different sectors that players will go through, with each offering a myriad of missions to accomplish. With as large as the map is, traversing it by motorcycle will surely be a treat for fans, especially in that area of the country. Then again, there will be terrifying monsters attempting to kill you, so that’s always fun.

“Using the power of PlayStation 4 and Unreal Engine 4, Days Gone offers an incredibly realistic and detailed open-world experience. Immerse yourself in vast and hostile environments, and explore their secrets. Search abandoned vehicles, houses, truck stops and towns as you scavenge for resources. But be careful — day and night cycles, along with dynamic weather systems, all affect gameplay and enemy behavior.

“Perfect your gameplay with an endless combination of strategy and play in every situation. Craft customized items using pieces and parts found in the field, from brutal melee weapons to traps and more. Act wisely, as every choice can be the difference between life and death.”

Days Gone is set to arrive on April 26th exclusively for PlayStation 4.

