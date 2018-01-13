PS4 Exclusive Days Gone Will Reportedly Have a “Whole Bunch of Hours” of Cinematics

The upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone promises an interesting narrative for players to enjoy. As as story-driven game, cinematics are expected, but according to the actor that portrays Deacon St. John in-game, there’s a lot more to it than you might have expected.

The actor’s reported remarks were revealed during a ‘Reverse the Verse’ livestream (seen above) for Star Citizen where the Community Content Manager, Jared Huckaby, stated that he had been in contact with the Days Gone’s actor Sam Witwer gave a little insight into what players can expect story-wise, outside of gameplay mechanics. According to Witwer, palyers will have a “whole bunch of hours” of cinematics to look forward to, which does make sense for the game type.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since this is a second-hand account, the information provided should not be taken for what it is – though this type of remark is expected for a title that thrives on its storytelling purpose. In addition the the cinematics ratio, Witwer also stated that the story overall is incredible – which of course only makes us want this game even faster! As far as the 2018 title itself goes, ccourtesy of GameStop:

Set in the beautiful, volcanic scarred high-desert of the Pacific Northwest, Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game where you play as Deacon St. John, a Drifter and bounty hunter who would rather risk the dangers of the broken road than live in one of the “safe” wilderness encampments. The game takes place two years after a global pandemic has killed almost everyone, but transformed millions of others into what survivors call Freakers – mindless, feral creatures, more animal than human but very much alive and quickly evolving. In the demo you saw two types of Freaks – Newts, which were adolescents when infected, are opportunistic hunters, preferring to hit and run from the shadows; and a Horde. Made up of hundreds of individual Freakers, Hordes eat, move and attack together, almost as one. Some Hordes roam the highways at night, while others, like the one in the demo, have found a food source that keeps it in a single location. Skills learned in his prior life as an outlaw biker have given Deacon a slight edge in the seemingly never-ending fight to stay alive. But will it be enough?

Thanks, Dualshockers!