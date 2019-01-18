PlayStation Flash Sale Live With Over 200 Crazy PS4 Discounts

Gaming is an expensive hobby, but it doesn’t have to be. Whether you shop at retail or at digital marketplaces, there are constant sales throughout the year that allow you to game while not squeezing your wallet until it’s empty.

And if you’re a PlayStation gamer, then you’ll know all about PSN Store Flash Sales, which drop randomly throughout the year on Fridays. Some sales are better than others, but there’s almost always something to buy, and often it’s at a substantially reduced price.

That said, the PlayStation Gods have blessed your wallets again, because today Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that the first Flash Sale of 2019 is now live.

As always, there’s sales across a variety of platforms. For every single sale organized by the PlayStation Store itself, click here. For the more salient sales, keep scrolling.

PS4

Thief — $4.99 — Save 75 percent

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition — $19.99 — Save 50 percent

Mad Max — $4.99 — Save 75 percent

Murdered Soul Suspect — $3.99 — Save 80 percent

Slime Rancher — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

L.A. Noire — $19.99 — Save 50 percent

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games — $14.99 — Save 70 percent

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma — $19.99 — Save 50 percent

Super Mega Baseball 2 — $11.99 — Save 60 percent

Lara Croft Go — $3.49 — Save 65 percent

Hitman GO: Definitive Edition — $2.79 — Save 65 percent

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Edition — $6.79 — Save 60 percent

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition — $8.99 — Save 70 percent

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers — $5.99 — Save 70 percent

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

Divinity Original Sin: Enhanced Edition — $9.99 — Save 75 percent

LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game — $14.99 — Save 70 percent

Life is Strange Complete Season — $5.99 — Save 70 percent

Windjammers — $7.49 — Save 50 percent

Armikrog — $4.99 — Save 50 percent

Black the Fall — $8.99 — Save 40 percent

Earthfall — $11.99 — Save 60 percent

LEGO City Undercover — $8.99 — Save 70 percent

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes — $5.99 — Save 70 percent

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 — $17.99 — Save 70 percent

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Bundle — $5.99 — Save 70 percent

LEGO Worlds — $8.99 — Save 70 percent

LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham Deluxe — $10.49 — Save 70 percent

LEGO STar Wars The Force Awakens — $5.99 — Save 70 percent

Override Mech City Brawl — $19.49 — Save 35 percent

Dues Ex: Mankind Divided – A Criminal Past — $4.19 — Save 65 percent

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – System Rift — $4.19– Save 65 percent

Fear Effect Sedna — $6.99 — Save 65 percent

Forgotten Anne — $15.99 — Save 20 percent

Ghostbusters — $14.99 — Save 70 percent

Gravel — $12.49 — Save 75 percent

Guts and Glory — $4.49 — Save 70 percent

Jazzpunk: Director’s Cut — $3.74 — Save 75 percent

Just Cause 3 — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

Masters of Anima — $4.99 — Save 75 percent

Party Hard — $3.89 — Save 70 percent

Seasons After Fall — $4.99 — Save 75 percent

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom — $7.49 — Save 75 percent

Tearaway Unfolded — $9.99 – Save 50 percent

The Fall — $1.99 — Save 80 percent

The Fall Part 2: Unbound — Save 60 percent — $6.79

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Children of Zoadiarcs — $10.79 — Save 40 percent

Disc Jam — $7.49 — Save 50 percent

Hollw Knight Voidheart Edition — $9.89 — Save 34 percent

Killing Floor 2 –$9.89 — Save 60 percent

LEGO Harry Potter Collection — $5.99 — Save 70 percent

LEGO Jurassic World — $5.99 — Save 70 percent

Phantom Trigger — $4.49 — Save 70 percent

As you can see, there’s a metric ton of notable PS4 sales, but mostly of them are for smaller, independent games. Still, with the shear number of great indie games on sale now, you could have a supply of stuff to play for a long time.

PS VR

Firewall Zero Hour — $19.99 — Save 50 percent

Raw Data — $15.99 — Save 60 percent

This isn’t a great sale for great PlayStation VR games. However, if you haven’t picked up these two games — some of the best on the system — then you should. The PlayStation VR isn’t brimming with top-notch experiences, but both of these games fit the bill.

PS2 Classics and PS3

PS2 Classics on PS4

Bully — $8.99 — Save 40 percent

Manhunt — $8.99 — Save 40 percent

The Warriors — $8.99 — Save 40 percent

Red Dead Revolver — $8.99 — Save 40 percent

Max Payne — $8.99 — Save 40 percent

Resident Evil CodeL Veronica X — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

PS3