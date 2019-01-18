PlayStation Flash Sale Live With Over 200 Crazy PS4 Discounts

Gaming is an expensive hobby, but it doesn’t have to be. Whether you shop at retail or at digital marketplaces, there are constant sales throughout the year that allow you to game while not squeezing your wallet until it’s empty.
And if you’re a PlayStation gamer, then you’ll know all about PSN Store Flash Sales, which drop randomly throughout the year on Fridays. Some sales are better than others, but there’s almost always something to buy, and often it’s at a substantially reduced price.
That said, the PlayStation Gods have blessed your wallets again, because today Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that the first Flash Sale of 2019 is now live.
As always, there’s sales across a variety of platforms. For every single sale organized by the PlayStation Store itself, click here. For the more salient sales, keep scrolling.
PS4
- Thief — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Street Fighter V Arcade Edition — $19.99 — Save 50 percent
- Mad Max — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Murdered Soul Suspect — $3.99 — Save 80 percent
- Slime Rancher — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- L.A. Noire — $19.99 — Save 50 percent
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games — $14.99 — Save 70 percent
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma — $19.99 — Save 50 percent
- Super Mega Baseball 2 — $11.99 — Save 60 percent
- Lara Croft Go — $3.49 — Save 65 percent
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition — $2.79 — Save 65 percent
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Edition — $6.79 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition — $8.99 — Save 70 percent
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers — $5.99 — Save 70 percent
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
- Divinity Original Sin: Enhanced Edition — $9.99 — Save 75 percent
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game — $14.99 — Save 70 percent
- Life is Strange Complete Season — $5.99 — Save 70 percent
- Windjammers — $7.49 — Save 50 percent
- Armikrog — $4.99 — Save 50 percent
- Black the Fall — $8.99 — Save 40 percent
- Earthfall — $11.99 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO City Undercover — $8.99 — Save 70 percent
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes — $5.99 — Save 70 percent
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 — $17.99 — Save 70 percent
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Bundle — $5.99 — Save 70 percent
- LEGO Worlds — $8.99 — Save 70 percent
- LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham Deluxe — $10.49 — Save 70 percent
- LEGO STar Wars The Force Awakens — $5.99 — Save 70 percent
- Override Mech City Brawl — $19.49 — Save 35 percent
- Dues Ex: Mankind Divided – A Criminal Past — $4.19 — Save 65 percent
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – System Rift — $4.19– Save 65 percent
- Fear Effect Sedna — $6.99 — Save 65 percent
- Forgotten Anne — $15.99 — Save 20 percent
- Ghostbusters — $14.99 — Save 70 percent
- Gravel — $12.49 — Save 75 percent
- Guts and Glory — $4.49 — Save 70 percent
- Jazzpunk: Director’s Cut — $3.74 — Save 75 percent
- Just Cause 3 — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
- Masters of Anima — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Party Hard — $3.89 — Save 70 percent
- Seasons After Fall — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom — $7.49 — Save 75 percent
- Tearaway Unfolded — $9.99 – Save 50 percent
- The Fall — $1.99 — Save 80 percent
- The Fall Part 2: Unbound — Save 60 percent — $6.79
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- Children of Zoadiarcs — $10.79 — Save 40 percent
- Disc Jam — $7.49 — Save 50 percent
- Hollw Knight Voidheart Edition — $9.89 — Save 34 percent
- Killing Floor 2 –$9.89 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection — $5.99 — Save 70 percent
- LEGO Jurassic World — $5.99 — Save 70 percent
- Phantom Trigger — $4.49 — Save 70 percent
As you can see, there’s a metric ton of notable PS4 sales, but mostly of them are for smaller, independent games. Still, with the shear number of great indie games on sale now, you could have a supply of stuff to play for a long time.
PS VR
- Firewall Zero Hour — $19.99 — Save 50 percent
- Raw Data — $15.99 — Save 60 percent
This isn’t a great sale for great PlayStation VR games. However, if you haven’t picked up these two games — some of the best on the system — then you should. The PlayStation VR isn’t brimming with top-notch experiences, but both of these games fit the bill.
PS2 Classics and PS3
PS2 Classics on PS4
- Bully — $8.99 — Save 40 percent
- Manhunt — $8.99 — Save 40 percent
- The Warriors — $8.99 — Save 40 percent
- Red Dead Revolver — $8.99 — Save 40 percent
- Max Payne — $8.99 — Save 40 percent
- Resident Evil CodeL Veronica X — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
PS3
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition — $8.99 — Save 70 percent
- Red Dead Redemption — $9.89 — Save 67 percent
- Dino Crisis (PS1 Classic) — $2.99 — Save 50 percent
- Dino Crisis 2 (PS1 Classics) — $2.99 — Save 50 percent
- Okami HD — $5.59 — Save 60 percent
- Remember Me — $5.99 — Save 70 percent
- Strider 2 — $2.99 — Save 50 percent
- Ultra Street Fighter IV — $12.49 — Save 50 percent
- Darkstalkers (PS1 Classic) — $2.99 — Save 50 percent