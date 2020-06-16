PlayStation Surprises PS4 Players With Stealth Release

✖

PlayStation has surprised PS4 players with a stealth release out of nowhere. The PlayStation 4 is getting a lot of games this week, including The Last of Us Part II, which, according to our review, is a must-play for all PS4 owners. That said, while the next chapter in Ellie and Joel's story drops this week, PlayStation owners now also have a brand new, unexpected release to check out: One Step From Eden, which stealth-released onto the PlayStation Store yesterday.

According to developer Thomas Moon Kang and publisher Humble Bundle, One Step From Eden is a deck-building roguelike that can not only be played alone, but with a friend via co-op. And right now it's available on the PlayStation Store for $20, and only requires a humble 501 MB of space.

"One Step From Eden combines strategic deck-building and real-time action with roguelike elements," reads an official pitch of the game. Cast powerful spells on the fly, battle evolving enemies, collect game-changing artifacts, make friends or make enemies. Make it one step from Eden, the last shining beacon of hope in a bleak post-war world. Fight alone (or with a friend in co-op) and lead your character down a path of mercy or destruction."

For those that don't know: One Step From Eden first launched back on March 26 via the Nintendo Switch and PC. And like the PS4 version, this was a digital-only launch. Right now, there's been no word of a retail release.

One Step From Eden is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, and now PS4. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Deckbuilding with 200-plus spells and 100-plus game-changing items.

Action deckbuilding, a blend of bullet hell action and card game strategy.

Eight-plus payable characters and bosses.

Life or death choices with alternate runs and endings.

Unique evolving enemies that get ingeniously more difficult.

Procedurally generated worlds and battles.

Local co-op and player-versus-player.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the PlayStation 4, and everything related to it, click here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.