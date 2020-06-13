PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Game Just $14 for Limited Time

✖

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed PlayStation Store's new Deal of the Week, and it's for a popular PS4 game that actually released earlier this year. For a limited time, all PlayStation 4 users can cop Stranded Deep for just $13.99, which is a 30 percent discount. This may not sound like much, but the game just released back on April 23, so it's a pretty hearty price cut considering the game is not only popular, but not even two months old.

According to the game's store page, this offer will be available until June 18, which is this coming Thursday. After this, it will return to its normal price.

For those that don't know: Stranded Deep is a survival game set on a deserted island in the Pacific ocean, which you have to survive. And of course, there are sharks.

"In the aftermath of a mysterious plane crash, you are stranded in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean," reads an official blurb about the game. "Alone, without any means to call for help, you must do what you can to survive."

The official pitch of the game continues:

"Explore underwater and on land, as you hunt for supplies to craft the tools, weapons, and shelter you’ll need to stay alive. Stay sharp: hunger, thirst, and exposure conspire against you as you brave treacherous elements and the dangerous creatures of the Pacific. Live long enough, Stay Alive!"

In addition to this, the PlayStation Store is currently running a variety of big promotional sales, including one that discounts every game featured to less than $15. Meanwhile, another sale currently live features hundreds of games, and is easily the best sale on the digital storefront so far this year.

