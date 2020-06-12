PS5 Available to Pre-Order for $700

✖

Following yesterday's big PlayStation 5 event, PS5 is now available to pre-order, but it's going to cost you $700. More specifically, retailer Play Asia has opened up pre-orders for the next-gen PlayStation console and stuck a price tag of $700 on it. Interestingly, the listing also mentions a December 2020 release date, but like the price, this is almost certainly just a placeholder date. At the moment of publishing, Sony has not disclosed a price point for the console nor a release date more specific than "holiday 2020." However, Play Asia has issued placeholders for both of these details in order to open up pre-orders not just for the standard version of the console, but the digital-version as well.

Current rumors and speculation point to a $500 price point for the console and a release sometime between late October and early November. There have been a few leaks here and there that have suggested the console will release in December like the PS1 did; however, it's unlikely Sony would be willing to miss Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which is when a bulk of holiday season shopping is done, especially in North America, the console's primary market.

That said, while we don't know how much the console will cost, there's no way it will cost $700. In fact, even $600 is very unlikely. After all, Sony has admitted in the past this was a bad price point when the PS3 launched with it.

"The PS5 will cost $500, or at least that will be the starting price point," reads a snippet from our opinion piece on why we think the console will cost $500. "Sony has hinted at the PS5 being a bit on the pricey side in the past, which certainly rules out a $400 price point. Meanwhile, rarely do consoles sell at the $50 mark, and if Sony were to choose $450, it would require it to eat some of the costs upfront, which it won't do. At this point, everything points to a $500 price point. There's no way it makes the mistake of charging $600 again, and again, consoles rarely will sell at the $50 mark at the start of the generation, which rules at $550."

