PlayStation Reveals Free PS5 Game

Sony finally revealed the PS5 console this week, as well as nearly 30 games for it. Included in the latter was a new Ratchet & Clank, a new Resident Evil, Horizon Zero Dawn 2, and most importantly, a new Spider-Man. That said, during the big reveal event, many PlayStation fans couldn't help but see the dollar signs adding up. Just the console itself will probably cost $500. This doesn't include games and accessories, the latter of which Sony revealed during the event as well. It's going to be pricey to jump from PS4 to PS5, especially at launch. That said, if you do buy a PS5, you will have at least one free game to look forward to: Astro's Playroom.

According to Sony, Astro's Playroom will come pre-loaded with every PS5 console. In other words, it will be a freebie that everyone can enjoy. As you may know, PS4 had a similar offer involving Astro, and like the PS4's freebie, Astro Playroom will demonstrate new controller features, such as haptic feedback.

"Astro and his crew lead you on a magical introduction through PS5 in this fun platformer that comes pre-loaded on PS5," reads an official pitch of the game. "Explore four worlds, each based on PS5’s console components. Each area showcases innovative gameplay that taps into the new features of the PS5's DualSense wireless controller."

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional pre-loaded games. Further, it's unclear how robust this game will be, but it will presumably be in line with previous pre-loaded games.

