These 5 PlayStation Games Are Being Removed From the PS4 Store

Not one, but five PS4 and PS Vita games are being removed from the PlayStation Store, which means soon you will no longer be able to buy digital versions of these five games, at least on the PlayStation Store. More specifically, NIS America has suddenly announced that select Danganronpa titles on the PlayStation Store will no longer be available for purchase.

At the moment of publishing, it's not specified whether or not these games will return to the PlayStation storefront with a different publisher, but many are assuming they will return to sale via Spike Chunsoft, the developer of the titles, and the publisher of them on other platforms. In other words, Spike Chunsoft will likely take over the domestic publishing rights, and once they are removed from sale from NIS America, put them back up on the store under their own banner.

That said, for now, this hasn't been confirmed. What NIS America does provide information about is when all five games will be removed from the PlayStation Store. You can find this information, below:

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girl (PS Vita) -- 08/31/2020

Danganronpa : Trigger Happy Havoc (PS Vita) -- 09/4/2020

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair (PS Vita) -- 09/4/2020

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (PS Vita) -- 09/25/2020

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (PS4™) -- 09/25/2020

While Danganronpa is a niche series, it does have a notable cult following. And within the visual novel genre, it doesn't really get any bigger than Danganronpa. Thus, it's hard to imagine this situation not being remedied quickly and in a way that's satisfactory to fans, but for now, all we can do is wait and see.

Update: Select Danganronpa titles will soon no longer be available for purchase on PSN through NIS America. Please read our blog for more information: (https://t.co/8khO8NDGbg) #Danganronpa pic.twitter.com/BV2nALVpJN — NISAmerica (@NISAmerica) July 16, 2020

