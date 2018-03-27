PS4 Network Experiencing Minor Issues

Many players are reporting that they are experiencingg various issues when connecting to the PlayStation Network this morning. Luckily, only a few of the aspects to the PS4 network are experiencing technical issues, most notably that of the messaging mechanic on the platform. No word yet on whether or not Sony is aware of this technical hiccup at this time, though we will update accordingly.

At the time this article was written, many PlayStation users are reporting seeing the WS-37505-0 code when trying to send/open a message. According to the PlayStation Network Service Status page, everything is in fine working order so we’re hoping these issues, as small as they are, are attended to soon. The complains of server issues can be seen referenced to the PlayStation Twitter account, as well as the network forums themselves.

Many of the issues were reported as early as 4 AM Central Time, though no word on if a fix is started yet or not. To check back on the status of the PSN, you can check out their Network Service Status report here, as well as their Twitter support page at ‘AskPlayStation’. We will also update this story accordingly with any new information found.

A few sporadic reports have stated not being able to fully open up the store, but it’s so few and far between that it seems more like a localization issue and not a wide-spread server outage.

Are you experiencing any service issues with the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One networks? If you’re getting a different error message or a new problem connecting all together, let us know in the comment section below! We’ve reached out to Sony for a comment, but so far have not heard anything. Though a very minor issue, we hope this is resolved soon.