Three Popular PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC Games Add Full Cross-Play

Not one, not two, but three popular PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC games have added full cross-play, joining a limited and exclusive list of games that offer the feature across the board. More specifically, developer Hi-Rez Studios has announced that three of its games: SMITE, Realm Royale, and Paladins: Champions of the Realm, all now support cross-play across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. However, unfortunately, there still isn’t cross-progression or cross-commerce, but the developer is working on both of these additions. As you may know, the titles previously supported cross-play between Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC, but this is the first time the PS4 joined the party. And it’s a notable addition because the PS4 has the least amount of games that talk to other systems via cross-play.

“Currently, we will not support cross-progression (shared achievement & trophy progress) and cross-commerce (shared pool of purchased items across platforms). We are working with our partners at Sony on a solution for this. We will update the community as soon as we have more information on cross-progression and cross-commerce.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Realm Royal, Smite and Paladins will have full cross-play support soon (no cross-progression and cross-commerce yet)https://t.co/uxZSvVGxdT pic.twitter.com/eulelO69Z6 — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 11, 2019

Below, you can read a little bit more about each of the three games, courtesy of official elevator pitches of each from developer Hi-Rez Studios:

Realm Royale: “Explore a fantasy world in Realm Royale, the new Battle Royale sensation. Choose your class, loot fantastic weapons and magical abilities, and work with your squad to win. Stay ahead of the deadly fog by mounting up and moving out. Will you be the last Champion standing?”

SMITE: “Join 35+ million players in SMITE, the world’s most popular action multiplayer online battle arena. Become a legend of myth, enter the Battleground of the Gods, and play FREE now!”

Paladins: “Join 25+ million players in Paladins, the free-to-play fantasy team-based shooter sensation. Wield guns and magic as a legendary Champion of the Realm, customizing your core set of abilities to play exactly how you want to play.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts. We will see more cross-play next-generation with the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett?