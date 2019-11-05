New Video Games Out This Week: Death Stranding, Planet Zoo, and More

November may not be as loaded with notable releases as previous years, but PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch all have games releasing this week worthy of your attention. Included in this bunch is Hideo Kojima’s latest game, a new entry in a long-running racing game series, a game where you breed and take care of zoo animals, and a new title from Sega that will let you complete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as Waluigi.

That all said, here are the noteworthy new releases dropping this week that are worth, at the very least, checking out a trailer of. As always, it’s important to remember this isn’t an exhaustive list of new releases. Nobody has time to read through the bajillion games releasing each week. However, this is a rundown of the most salient new games, plus notable ports. Further, while expansions, remasters, and remakes are included, games going into Early Access or not. Lastly, mobile games that aren’t also coming to other platforms aren’t usually included, however, every now and again exceptions are made.

PICK OF THE WEEK: Death Stranding

Pitch: “From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying experience for the PlayStation 4 system. Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

Developer: Kojima Productions

Platforms: PS4 (coming to PC in 2020)

Release Date: November 8

Runner-UP: Planet Zoo

Pitch: “Build a world for wildlife in Planet Zoo. From the developers of Planet Coaster and Zoo Tycoon comes the ultimate zoo sim, featuring authentic living animals who think, feel and explore the world you create around them. Experience a globe-trotting campaign or let your imagination run wild in the freedom of Sandbox mode. Create unique habitats and vast landscapes, make big decisions and meaningful choices, and nurture your animals as you construct and manage the world’s wildest zoos.”

Developer: Frontier Developments

Platforms: PC

Release Date: November 5

Bronze Medal: Need for Speed Heat

Pitch: “‘Hustle by day and risk it all at night in Need for Speed™ Heat, a thrilling race experience that pits you against a city’s rogue police force as you battle your way into street racing’s elite.”

Developer: Ghost Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Release Date: November 8

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Pitch: “Celebrate the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with your favorite characters, loads of events, and so many ways to enjoy the party on your Nintendo Switch! Have a blast competing with your friends in 30+ action-packed 3D and classic 2D sports games—including new events for Tokyo 2020!”

Developer: Sega

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: November 5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Pitch: “In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must travel through a magnificent world, filled with the largest tombs in franchise history, hidden secrets, and cunning new enemies. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.”

Developer: Eidos Montreal

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Release Date: November 5

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Pitch: Leap into a playful platforming adventure for all ages! Run, jump, climb incredible heights, burrow deep underground, overcome enemies, and explore amazing worlds on an epic quest to rescue the Book of Ages from the mysterious Jinx and his nefarious Kitty Litter!

Developer: Playful Studios

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: November 8

JUST DANCE 2020

Pitch: “Gather your friends and family and Just Dance like nobody’s watching with Just Dance 2020! The #1 Music Video Game Franchise of All Time, with over 67 million units sold, is back this fall. The newest, freshest Just Dance celebrates 10 years of bringing people together with 40 new hot tracks, more stunning universes and exclusive surprises for the players to discover!”

Developer: Ubisoft Paris

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Release Date: November 5

Disney Tsum Tsum Festiva;

Pitch: “The cute little characters from Disney’s Tsum Tsum step foot into a toy store, where they can have a blast playing ten different party games, including curling, hockey, and more! Enjoy many modes of play such as cooperative and versus play. Choose your favorite Tsum and have a good time with friends and family!”

Developer: B.B. Studio

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: November 8

The Most Notable of Notable Ports: Red Dead Redemption 2

Pitch: America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed. After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

Developer: Rockstar Games

Platforms: PC (already available on PS4 and Xbox One)

Release Date: November 5

All Other Ports:

TOKYO DARK: REMEMBRANCE:

Pitch: “Tokyo Dark is an anime-style horror adventure game. The story follows Detective Ito across Tokyo, searching for the truth behind her partner’s strange disappearance. Featuring puzzles, stat management, and difficult decisions, Tokyo Dark puts the narrative in the hands of the player. Players’ decisions change Ito’s character, opening or locking options and leading to more than 10 different endings, including new ones added in this special edition.”

Developer: Cherrymochi

Platforms: Nintendo Switch (already available on PC)

Release Date: November 7

*****

VALFARIS:

Pitch: “Set in a far corner of space, Valfaris is a heavy metal-infused 2D action platformer and the next game from the team behind Slain: Back From Hell. After mysteriously vanishing from galactic charts, the fortress of Valfaris has suddenly reappeared in the orbit of a dying sun. Once a self-contained paradise, the grandiose citadel now plays host to an ever-growing darkness. Therion, a fearless and proud son of Valfaris, returns to his home to uncover the truth of its doomed fate and to challenge the arcane evil at its very heart.”

Developer: Steel Mantis

Platforms: PS4 and Xbox One (already available on Nintendo Switch and PC)

Release Date: November 5 (PS4) and November 8 (Xbox One)