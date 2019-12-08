New Video Games Out This Week: Terminator Resistance, Detroit Become Human, and More

Last week was a strong week for video games. This week? A little less exciting. In fact, in terms of brand new releases, there’s not much going on. However, there are some ports that are particularly worthy of mention. Included in this week’s PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia releases are a Terminator game seemingly from an era where the industry was flooded with lackluster movie tie-in games, the return of a cult-classic dormant franchise, and revolutionary robots.

So, if you’re wondering what games are worth taking a moment and checking out, well you’ve come to the right saloon partner, because that’s exactly what we’re packing: a rundown of all the salient releases dropping this week. As always, it’s important to remember this is not an exhaustive list of new releases. Further, in addition to the prominent new releases, there’s a round-up of ports at the bottom. As for remakes and remasters, they are included, as are meaty expansions, though minor DLC releases are not nor are Early Access releases. Lastly, sometimes mobile games are included if they are super duper noteworthy.

PICK OF THE WEEK: MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries

Pitch: “The year is 3015. Humanity has colonized thousands of systems across a vast region of space splintered by centuries of conflict. The battlefields of the future are dominated by MechWarriors, elite pilots of hulking machines of war known as BattleMechs. Itis a lucrative time to be a mercenary.”

Developer and Publisher: Piranha Games

Platforms: PC

Release Date: December 10

RUNNER-UP: Terminator: Resistance

Pitch: “Terminator: Resistance is a single player first-person shooter developed by Teyon. It features an original story based on the film rights for legendary motion-pictures The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. It takes place in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, nearly 30 years after Judgment Day, and expands upon the Future War glimpsed at in the iconic films from James Cameron, The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

Developer and Publisher: Teyon and Reef Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Release Date: December 10

Bronze Medal: Weakless

Pitch: “They say friendship comes about when two people complement each other. In Weakless, this is not just a mere observation about interactions, it’s a very palpable thing. Lead two characters – one without the sense of hearing, the other with no sense of vision – through a beautiful, organic, fantasy world filled with challenging puzzles. Use the extraordinary set of skills they’ve developed because of their disabilities, and witness the growing bond between these two very remarkable companions.”

Developer: Cubeish Games

Platforms: Xbox One (coming to PC early 2020)

Release Date: December

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York

Pitch: Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York presents the conflict between two vampiric factions: the traditionalist Camarilla and the fiercely independent Anarchs among the iconic landmarks and night lights of The Big Apple. It’s a unique, atmospheric, single-player narrative experience, set in a rich, fully licensed, globally recognized universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition.

Developer and Publisher: Draw Distance

Platforms: PC (coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2020)

Release Date: December 11

THE MOST NOTABLE OF NOTABLE PORTS: Detroit: Become Human

Pitch: “Detroit 2038. Technology has evolved to a point where human like androids are everywhere. They speak, move and behave like human beings, but they are only machines serving humans. Play three distinct androids and see a world at the brink of chaos – perhaps our future – through their eyes. Your very decisions will dramatically alter how the game’s intense, branching narrative plays out. You will face moral dilemmas and decide who lives or dies. With thousands of choices and dozens of possible endings, how will you affect the future of Detroit and humanity’s destiny?”

Developer and Publisher: Quantic Dream

Platforms: PC (already available on PS4)

Release Date: December 12

All Other Notable Ports

CALL OF JUAREZ: GUNSLINGER:

Pitch: “Stand Against the Deadliest Gunslingers Who Ever Lived From gold mines to saloons, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is a real homage to the Wild West tales. Live the epic and violent journey of a ruthless bounty hunter on the trail of the West’s most notorious outlaws. Blurring the lines between man and myth, this adventure made of memorable encounters unveils the untold truth behind some of the greatest legends of the Old West.”

Developer and Publisher: Techland and Square Enix

Platforms: Nintendo Switch (already available on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360)

Release Date: December 10

ASHEN:

Pitch: “Ashen is an open world co-op action RPG about a wanderer in search of a place to call home. As you adventure through Ashen, you’ll occasionally encounter other players in a massive open world. It’s up to you to decide how to deal with them — fight together against evil, invite them into your party or simply ignore them.”

Developer and Publisher: A44 and Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PS4 (already available on PC and Xbox One)

Release Date: December 9

SUPER MONKEY BALL: BANANA BLITZ HD:

Pitch: “Originally released for the Nintendo Wii in 2006, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD brings all the fun and chaos of the Monkey Ball series to modern consoles. Complete with updated graphics, optimized control schemes for each platform, a brand-new mini-game Decathalon mode where you complete a set of 10 mini-games in a row, and online leaderboards, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD is perfect for new fans of any age, as well as the most seasoned Monkey Ball series veterans.”

Developer and Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC (already available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One)

Release Date: December 11

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2:

Pitch: “Dragon Quests Builder 2 is a block-building role-playing game with a charming single player campaign and a robust multiplayer building mode that supports up to four players online. Create your customized builder and set off to revive a forsaken world alongside a mysterious companion named Malroth. Then, take your builder online and join your friends to collaborate and create something truly magnificent. Don’t let the name fool you, despite the 2, this is a completely standalone experience featuring new characters, an expansive world, unlimited building combinations, and a storyline that’s sure to satisfy longtime fans and newcomers alike!”

Developer and Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC (already available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One)

Release Date: December 10

RIVERBOND:

Pitch: “Riverbond is a fun and frantic couch co-op adventure game for 1 to 4 players set in a stunning voxel world. Embark on a heroic journey to complete missions, battle adorable enemies, and smash everything into tiny cubes! Will you and your friends be the legendary heroes of Riverbond?”

Developer and Publisher: Cococucumber

Platforms: Nintendo Switch (already available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One)

Release Date: December 10

BLACKSAD: UNDER THE SKIN

Pitch: “A dark corruption scandal in the heart of New York City’s underworld is a case for charismatic detective John Blacksad. With its anthropomorphic characters and its incredible 1950s feel, Blacksad: Under the Skin promises all the eerily dark adventure of a detective novel, just like the eponymous comic book series.”

Developer and Publisher: Pendulo Studios/Ys Interactive and Microids

Platforms: Nintendo Switch (already available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One)

Release Date: December 10

