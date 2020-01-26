New Video Games Out This Week: Journey to the Savage Planet, Warcraft III Reforged, and More

Somehow, it’s already the last week of January. And for the the last week of the first month of the decade, the video game gods have blessed us with a decent smattering of PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One games. This week players will explore alien worlds, revisit a PC classic remade, listen to a succubus’ problems, make decisions that impact the world around you, and go on a classic RPG quest.

As always, if you want to know about every single little new game releasing this week across every single video game platform, this ain’t your link. However, if you simply want the rundown on what new games are releasing this week that are possibly checking out, then you’ve come to the right saloon, because a quick rundown of every single salient new game releasing this week is exactly what we’re packing. In addition to notable new releases, there’s also a round-up of notable ports at the bottom of the article. Further, while remakes, remasters, and even expansions are included, minor DLC releases that give your horse shiny armor or three blinks of content are not. And neither are early access releases. Lastly, while occasionally a mobile or Stadia game sneaks in here, this is largely focused on console and PC games.

PICK OF THE WEEK: JOURNEY TO THE SAVAGE PLANET

Pitch: “Journey to the Savage Planet is an upbeat first-person adventure and exploration game set in a bright and colorful alien world filled with weird and wonderful creatures. As an employee of Kindred Aerospace, which proudly touts its rating as the ‘4th Best Interstellar Exploration Company,’ players are dropped onto the uncharted planet AR-Y 26, deep in a fictitious, far-away corner of the universe. Launched with high hopes but little equipment and no real plan, players are invited to explore, catalog alien flora and fauna and determine if this strange planet is fit for human habitation.”

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One | Release Date: January 31

RUNNER-UP: Warcraft III: Reforged

Pitch: “Warcraft III: Reforged is a stunning reimagining of the revolutionary real-time strategy game that laid the foundation for Azeroth’s most epic stories. It is a remake in the truest sense, featuring a thorough visual overhaul, a suite of contemporary social and matchmaking features, and more. Command the Night Elves, Undead, Orcs, and Humans as alliances shift and armies clash in this timeless real-time strategy game.”

Platforms: PC | Release Date: January 28

Bronze Medal: Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Pitch: “Kentucky Route Zero is a magical realist adventure game about a secret highway in the caves beneath Kentucky. An antique furniture delivery man trying to make his small shop’s last delivery gets lost along the way and meets a haunted TV repairwoman, a young boy and his giant eagle brother, a pair of robot musicians, and dozens of other characters. Together, they explore the nocturnal highways and country roads of Kentucky, the storied Echo River by ferry, and the mysterious Route Zero, the secret highway that runs through Mammoth Cave.”

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox | Release Date: January 28

Hypercharge: Unboxed

Pitch: “The player assumes the role of a Small Plastic Soldier and must scavenge the environment for resources in order to construct turrets, build defences and protect the Hyper-Core. The environment is much larger than the player making every normal household item an obstacle. The Hyper-Core is powered by a battery and the player must explore the environment to find one, ensuring the Hyper-Core is always operational.”

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC | Release Date: January 31

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters

Pitch: “Mina Park, a student of Sehwa High, awakens at night in her school. It isn’t long before she realizes that something is amiss. The once-familiar school where she spends her evenings studying looks twisted by something dark and sinister. She finds herself pursued by someone or something that looks eerily like her teacher. To survive, Mina must venture beyond the boundaries of her school and into the surrounding district. There, she will encounter strange creatures, mysterious strangers, and uneasy allies.”

Platforms: PC | Release Date: January 28

Coffee Talk

Pitch: “Coffee Talk is a game about listening to people’s problems and helping them by serving up a warm drink out of the ingredients you have in stock. Complete your recipe app with dozens of special drinks out of hundreds of possible drink combinations, create beautiful latte art on them, and see how the stories change depending on what you serve to your customers.”

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One | Release Date: January 29 (Nintendo Switch and PC) and January 30 (PS4 and Xbox One)

THE MOST NOTABLE OF THE NOTABLE PORTS: Ash of Gods: Redemption

Pitch: “Ash of Gods is a tactical turn-based RPG with rich lore and detailed nonlinear storyline about three heroes facing an ancient mythical evil. Captain Thorn Brenin, the guard Lo Pheng and scribe Hopper Rouley don’t yet know that the Reapers have returned and are planning to drown the world in blood so they can awaken the slumbering gods.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One | Release Date: January 31

ALL OTHER NOTABLE PORTS

SKELLBOY:

Pitch: “Life was peaceful in the Cubold Kingdom until the king’s evil court magician got dumped by the princess. With his heart broken and his rage fueled, he called upon the evil spirits to resurrect the dead and the kingdom’s long forgotten monstrosities. What he doesn’t realize in his fury is that he accidentally summoned an ancient hero as well… Skippy! Travel across the beautifully rendered kingdom of Cubold and take full advantage of your resurrected, skeletal body!”

Platforms: Nintendo Switch | Release Date: January 30

*****

PILLARS OF ETERNITY II: DEADFIRE ULTIMATE EDITION:

Pitch: “The god Eothas awakened from his sleep, erupting from beneath your castle, killing your people and stealing a piece of your soul. Now only you and your companions can uncover the rogue god’s machinations as he tramples over the Deadfire Archipelago. The award-winning RPG from the masters at Obsidian Entertainment finally arrives, featuring all major updates and expansions.”

Platforms: PS4 and Xbox One | Release Date: January 28