Incredible PS4 Holiday Bundle Reportedly Revealed

According to a new report, Sony Interactive Entertainment will have a killer PS4 bundle for this holiday season that will presumably drop sometime around Black Friday or at least before Christmas. The report comes way of deal master Wario64, who notes that they’ve heard word that Sony will be shipping a PlayStation Holiday Bundle that will include a PS4 Slim along with the following three games: The Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, and God of War. In other words, Sony is preparing a bundle that includes three first-party PS4 exclusives, which also happen to be some of the best games on the system.

Unfortunately, there’s no word of a price point, but more information should be coming soon given that the “Holiday” season isn’t very far away. That said, from the sounds of it, this won’t be exclusive to any single retailer, meaning it will be widely available, which would be nice. There’s nothing worse than trying to race other consumers to a limited console bundle during Black Friday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Got word that the PlayStation 4 Holiday Bundle will include The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. PS4 Slim CUH-2215B — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 24, 2019

While Wario64 doesn’t divulge a price point, many are speculating it will be $200. If this is true, then this is a pretty incredible deal. Not only is that a great price for that offering, but one of those games is getting a sequel next year and the other two — God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn — are certainly slated to get PS5 sequels. In other words, it’s a good way to prepare for the future of PlayStation.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, deals and information on the PlayStation 4, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming and PlayStation.