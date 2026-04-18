2005 PS2 Game Returning With New Release on PS5, PS4

A PS2 game that initially launched on the throwback PlayStation console in 2005 is surprisingly slated to return this month on PS5 and PS4. While there were plenty of fantastic years that the PS2 saw during its life cycle, it can be argued that 2005 was the best of the bunch. In this year alone, games that include Shadow of the Colossus, God of War, Guitar Hero, Resident Evil 4, Dragon Quest 8, Midnight Club 3: Dub Edition, Devil May Cry 3, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and so many others all released on PS2.

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As of this week, PlayStation announced that it’s gearing up to bring Wild Arms 4 to PS5 and PS4 platforms. As part of the beloved RPG series that originally began on PS1, Wild Arms 4 first launched in Japan in 2005 and would later come to PS2 in the United States the following year in 2006. Although it was a bit more divisive for doing away with the series western-themed aesthetic, Wild Arms 4 still received some positive reviews and has become a cult-classic amongst fans.

When it comes to this new version of Wild Arms 4, it’s set to drop next week on April 21st. Similar to other PlayStation ports that we’ve seen in the past, Wild Arms 4 will now boast some slightly upgraded visuals, a quick save feature, and a rewind functionality. It will also be added to the “Classics” section of PlayStation Plus, which is only available to those subscribed at the Premium tier. Anyone looking to buy the game on its own will still be able to do so on the PlayStation Store at a price of $14.99.

What’s particularly great about this release of Wild Arms 4 is that the majority of the series has already come to PS5 and PS4 platforms. The original Wild Arms, Wild Arms 2, and Wild Arms 3 have been readily available on modern PlayStation consoles for a couple of years at this point. With Wild Arms 4 now joining the mix, this will allow PlayStation users to play the majority of the franchise without having to dig out old hardware.

The only Wild Arms games that have yet to come to PS5 and PS4 are that of Wild Arms 5, which was also on PS2, and Wild Arms XF, which appeared on PSP. Currently, PlayStation hasn’t announced any plans to bring these other entries in the series to modern platforms, but if this new release of Wild Arms 4 is an early indicator, we could see these games arrive at some point in the months ahead as well.

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