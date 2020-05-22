PlayStation Makes Popular Final Fantasy PS4 Game Free for Limited Time

✖

PlayStation has made a popular Final Fantasy game free for a limited time for all PS4 users. More specifically, all PlayStation 4 users can nab -- via the PlayStation Store -- Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition for free. Usually, the game costs $20, but until May 26, anyone can download it for free. The catch? Final Fantasy XIV Online requires a monthly subscription to play. However, the Starter Edition, which is what has been made free, comes with a 30-day free trial. In other words, while this is a free download, it's technically just a 30-day free trial.

As for the Starter Edition, it comes with Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, the base game, which is incredibly popular. However, it doesn't include the several expansions that make the experience better: Stormblood, Heavensward, and Shadowbringers.

According to Square Enix, the Starter Edition is perfect for newcomers and lets players begin their adventure as the Warrior of Light all the way through level 50.

At the moment of publishing, this offer only extends to the game's PlayStation 4 version. The title is also available on PC, but for now it hasn't been made free on PC. It's unclear if this is going to change or if this offer is going to stay exclusive to PS4.

📢 The #FFXIV Starter Edition is available on PlayStation Store for FREE until May 26! 🎁 🎮 https://t.co/No7tfirhcD pic.twitter.com/NxQ7IEp6un — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 22, 2020

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the PlayStation 4, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our previous and all of our most recent articles covering the platform -- and everything related to it -- by clicking right here.

In the most recent and related news, PlayStation has announced a huge Days of Play Sale, which is set to go live soon. Meanwhile, Naughty Dog and The Last of Us Part II are combating spoilers and the trolls spreading them courtesy of Twitter's newest feature.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you be picking this freebie up?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.