PlayStation Announces Huge Days of Play Sale With Deals on Games and More

PlayStation’s big Days of Play event is returning this year for another round of deals on PlayStation exclusives, hardware, and subscriptions like PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now. The deals are scheduled to go live next month starting on June 3rd and will span a total of two weeks, and PlayStation 4 owners will be able to access the deals either from their favorite retailers or directly from PlayStation. A preview of what’s to come was shared alongside the Days of Play announcement to show what’s happening throughout the 14 days of sales and what games players can get at a discount.

The deals encompass pretty much every part of a PlayStation 4 that an owner could hope for from the games to the subscriptions to the headsets. It also includes deals on PlayStation VR games for anyone who’s been interested in trying those, though the PlayStation VR gear itself isn’t a part of the sale.

Below you’ll find the list of deals that we know of so far from the Days of Play preview Sony shared. It was noted in the announcement that the PlayStation Plus membership deals and the ones for PlayStation Now will end on June 17th at 10 a.m. PT, so plan on all the other deals ending by the same time so that you don’t miss out on anything you may have wanted.

PlayStation Days of Play Deals

Select Gold Wireless Headsets – $69.99 USD / $79.99 CAD (MSRP)

Platinum Wireless Headset – $129.99 USD (MSRP) / $159.99 CAD (MSRP)

Nioh 2, MLB The Show 20 – $39.99 USD / $49.99 CAD (MSRP)

Predator: Hunting Grounds, Death Stranding, Dreams – $29.99 USD / $39.99 CAD (MSRP)

Days Gone, MediEvil, Blood & Truth – $19.99 USD / $29.99 CAD (MSRP)

Everybody’s Golf VR – $14.99 USD / $19.99 CAD (MSRP)

Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Farpoint – $9.99 USD / $14.99 CAD (MSRP)

The Last of Us Remastered, select PlayStation Hits games – starting at $9.99 USD / $9.99 CAD (MSRP)

12 Months PlayStation Plus membership – 30% off MSRP (47% off deal is live now)

12 Months PlayStation Now membership – 30% off MSRP

3 Months PlayStation Now membership – 20% off MSRP

Days of Play returns June 3 with big savings on games for PS4 and PS VR, PS Plus and PS Now subscriptions, and more: https://t.co/aQqO6IyJKt pic.twitter.com/DYwOuq8I4W — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 22, 2020

While the retailers that’ll host these deals weren’t named in the announcement, you can probably expect the usual suspects like GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon to be participating in some way or another. You can also purchase the games and everything else directly from PlayStation if you’d prefer to do that instead.

Sony’s Days of Play deals begin on June 3rd and will end on June 17th.

