Popular PS4 Game Updated Leaving Millions of PlayStation Fans Missing Content

A popular PS4 game has been updated, leaving over 40 million PlayStation fans with missing content. The PS4 game in question hails from 2013, a year where gamers were treated to the likes of Grand Theft Auto V, The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite, Super Mario 3D World, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Rayman Legends, DOTA 2, Fire Emblem: Awakening, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, Europa Universalis IV, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, The Stanley Parable, Pikmin 3, Saints Row IV, Tomb Raider, The Wolf Among Us, Call of Duty: Ghosts, and much more. More popular than most of these games was Payday 2, which also came out the same year. Within 10 years, it sold over 40 million copies.

In 2024, it isn't as popular as it used to be, but it is still played by many, partly due to the fact it is free on a couple subscription services, including PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Its successor, Payday 3 came out last year, yet Payday 2 gets more attention, a testament not to just its popularity, but the poor reception of Payday 3.

All of that said, recently the game was updated, removing content. Thankfully, all that own the game already will not be impacted by this change. Anyone who downloads the game going forward will be though. This includes anyone who plays the game via PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium. In other words, millions of PlayStation fans just lost content they previously had access to.

Not only has the game's soundtrack been trimmed, removing some expired license content, but the John Wick and Point Break DLC content is gone from the game. Again, those who already own the game still have access to this content, everyone else is out of luck. Of course, the licenses could be renewed, but if this was the plan they would have been renewed before any of this happened.

