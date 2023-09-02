PS4 Game of the Year Is Only $1.99 for Limited Time

A former game of the year winner on PS4 has been made just $1.99, for a limited time, courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale. Unfortunately, there is no PS5 version of the game, but the PS4 version is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, this special price for the game, which normally costs $19.99, is only available until September 14. After September 14, the PS4 game will revert back to its normal price point.

As for the game in question, it hails from 2014, which is widely considered to be one of the weakest years in gaming history. Even in a down year though, there are still some great releases including Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mario Kart 8, Destiny, Bayonetta 2, Shovel Knight, Hearthstone, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, Dark Souls II, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Far Cry 4, Alien: Isolation, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Valiant Hearts: The Great War, and The Banner Saga.

What also released in 2014 was a game of the year winner for many, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. As you may remember, back in 2014 there were two big game of the year winners: Dragon Age: Inquisition and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. In fact, the latter won so many awards it got a game of the year edition, which is the aforementioned $1.99 game.

Developed by Monolith Productions and published by WB Games, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is an action-adventure game and an original story that takes place between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings film trilogies. It earned an 87 on Metacritic at the time of release and sold well, both of which led to a 2017 sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

"You are Talion, a Ranger of the Black Gate, keeping watch over Mordor which has remained undisturbed for ages," reads an official product description for the game. "In the blink of an eye, everything is taken from you – your friends, your family, and even your own life. Resurrected by a vengeful spirit, you must now embark on a relentless vendetta against those who have wronged you.Fight through Mordor and uncover the truth of the spirit that compels you, discover the origins of the Rings of Power, build your legend and ultimately confront the evil of Sauron in this new chronicle in Middle-earth."

