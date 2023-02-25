Top-Rated PS4 Game Now Only $0.19

A highly rated PS4 game is currently on sale for just $0.19. There's not much in the current economy you can buy for $0.19. You can't even buy half a candy bar for $0.19. In fact, if $0.19 is on the floor, most people aren't even bothering to pick it up. So, the fact you can buy a game, and a decent one at that, for $0.19 is fairly notable. That said, you can only do this for a limited time or, more specifically, the 90-percent-off deal is only available until March 2.

The game in question comes the way of developer Digital Melody and publisher Forever Entertainment, and it's called Timberman VS. As the name suggests, it's a spin-off of Timberman, a game that's been played by millions across the world. While the spin-off isn't as popular as its predecessor, it does have very positive user reviews. PSN doesn't have user reviews, but Steam does, and the game is available on Steam as well, though not for $0.19.

Over on Steam, the game boasts a "Very Positive" User Review rating, with 92 percent of nearly 3,000 user reviews rating the game positively. This is only a few points shy of the hard-to-come-by "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating, which is given to games where 95 percent of user reviews are positive.

"The game loved by millions of players all around the world – Timberman, now has a brand new, polished axe! Timberman VS – available on PC and consoles, featuring a cross-platform play! Gather your friends and prove that you are a world-class wood chopper," reads an official blurb about the game. "Enter the digital forest and discover a new version of this classic, casual game – slice and dice trees in an arcade-style, challenge your friends, and be the fastest timberman alive! Timberman now features a single-player challenge, to test your skills and unlock as many as 56 characters, and local games to have fun with your friends!"

