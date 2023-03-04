Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Made $2.99 by 95% Discount

A critically-acclaimed PS4 game is currently available for $2.99, courtesy of a 95 percent discount. Of course, the deal is only available for a limited time, but there's plenty of time left in this window, which runs until March 16. After March 16, the game will revert to its normal price point of $59.99. As for the game in question, it's a strategy game from legendary strategy developer Firaxis and publisher 2K. More specifically, and if you haven't connected the dots already, the game in question is XCOM 2.

Released by the aforementioned pair, the 2016 turn-based strategy game is a sequel to 2012's reboot of the series, XCOM: Enemy Unknown. While not as critically-acclaimed or as popular as its predecessor, XCOM 2 managed to post an 88 on Metacritic, win a few end-of-the-year awards, and sell seemingly well, though there's been no follow-up yet which may suggest otherwise.

"XCOM 2 is the sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown, the 2012 award-winning strategy game of the year," reads an official description of the game. "Earth has changed. Twenty years have passed since world leaders offered an unconditional surrender to alien forces. XCOM, the planet's last line of defense, was left decimated and scattered. Now, in XCOM 2, the aliens rule Earth, building shining cities that promise a brilliant future for humanity on the surface, while concealing a sinister agenda and eliminating all who dissent from their new order."

The game's official description continues: "Only those who live at the edges of the world have a margin of freedom. Here, a force gathers once again to stand up for humanity. Always on the run, and facing impossible odds, the remnant XCOM forces must find a way to ignite a global resistance, and eliminate the alien threat once and for all."

