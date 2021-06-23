PlayStation Surprises PS4 Players With Special Freebie

✖

PlayStation is celebrating Pride Month, and included in these celebrations are a couple of freebies all PS4 users will be able to take advantage of. What does this mean? Well, it means that for Pride 2021, all PS4 users will be able to download a special PlayStation Pride 2021 wallpaper theme. Unfortunately, there's no alternative freebie for PS5 users, who can't use themes because the console doesn't support the feature, at least not yet.

"Our mission is to unite gamers through the power of play, and this year, we’d like to bring our PlayStation community together by showing our colors: Our creative team at SIE has exclusively designed a PlayStation Pride 2021 wallpaper theme for PlayStation 4," said Sony of the free theme.

#Pride is about celebrating love, equality and the freedom to be your authentic self. Find out how PlayStation is marking this important time for our employees and gamers across the globe, and how we’re helping drive meaningful change for the community: https://t.co/gsjZFX3Qj0 pic.twitter.com/JGU7oCmW6K — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 23, 2021

To access the free theme you will need a special voucher code, which varies depending on what region of the world you're in. For example, if you're in North America or South America, you will need the following code: GBX2-ELNK-R5KE.

Pride Theme 2021 (PS4) is free on PSN by redeeming the following codes: •Americans GBX2-ELNK-R5KE

•Europe XQF7-9JN4-3NQM

•Japan CKDB-GDN3-637B

•Korea PDJR-T6NH-B49Q

•Other Asian countries and regions DQM5-2LNC-T6KL pic.twitter.com/1tcp4Gak54 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 23, 2021

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear whether or not this download is a limited-time offer. Typically, these type of offers are only available for a limited window, but in this instance, it's not specified. If it is a limited-time offer, the window is probably Pride month.

