New Promise From PlayStation Is Great News for PS4 Gamers

A new promise from PlayStation -- or more specifically, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan -- is great news for PS4 gamers and those who either can't afford a PS5 or can't get their hands on one due to demand and bots. According to Ryan, the PS4 is going to have a tail that the PS3 didn't, and this is because Sony is committed to supporting the PS4 in the years to come. Over time, more and more emphasis will be placed on the PS5 and PS5 development, but for right now, Ryan is pledging to support the millions still on PS4, which includes releasing more PS4 games.

According to Ryan, Sony feels a responsibility to the massive community still on PS4. Ryan doesn't say how long Sony will continue to support the console and release games for it, but it sounds like the console won't be disappearing immediately into the background like the PS3 did when the PS4 released.

"We do feel that we have a responsibility to that very large community, and an opportunity to carry on making great PS4 games for as long as the need is there," Ryan revealed. "I think you will see a tail with PS4 that you did not see with PS3. But that said, as time passes, you’re going to see more and more emphasis on PS5 development."

Not only is this strategy different than the one PlayStation took with the PS3 when the PS4 launched, but it goes against what Ryan said earlier this year about wanting clean generational breaks. It's unclear what made Ryan and co. change their philosophy on cross-gen support, but clearly, something came along that did. The most obvious answer to this is the pandemic and the meteoric rise in engagement on PS4, but, right now, this is just speculation.

Further, it remains to be seen just how much Sony will support the PS4 in this post-PS5 era and whether or not this support will be significant.

H/T, Edge Magazine via The Gamer.