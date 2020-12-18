Walmart Customers Discover Easy Way to Get PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

PlayStation players have discovered an easy way to get a PS5 at Walmart. The new PlayStation next-gen console has been available for more than month, yet it's still near impossible to obtain one. Whether it's Amazon, GameStop, PlayStation Direct, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, or any other retailer, when the console is restocked, it sells out in minutes, and sometimes seconds. Not only are there millions of PlayStation fans desperately trying to get their hands on the elusive console, but customers need to compete with scalpers and resellers, many of which utilize bots to gobble up stock way faster than a human can.

Over on Twitter, popular deals page "Cheap Ass Gamer" and user Keith Foster revealed a handy trick that makes procuring a PS5 easier, at least on Walmart. As the pair point out, if you have a PS5 in your "Saved for Later" items, you can add it from your cart here. Testing out this theory, Cheap Ass Gamer and others found it very effective, with the former grabbing two PS5s utilizing it.

In order to have a PS5 in Saved for Later, you will need to have had tried to get one through Walmart in the past. Alternatively, you can also click on the "add to list" option on the console listings below. Note that Walmart usually takes the console listings down when a restock isn't imminent. When it returns, odds are a restock will follow quickly.

Of course, this isn't a bullet-proof method, but it appears customers are finding it far more effective than traditional methods.

Yeah, this method rules. Try it in 8 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ILNgZZOorF — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) December 17, 2020

People are having luck by "Adding to list" pic.twitter.com/ZyFvEjuKE8 — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) December 17, 2020

In addition to PS5, this method can also be used for Xbox Series X, which is a bit easier to nab via traditional methods than the PS5, but still quite challenging to get an order through for.

