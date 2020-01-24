New 90s Inspired Horror Game Coming to PS4 Next Month

Another horror game is coming to PS4, and this one will feel nostalgic for anyone who grew up playing 90s survival horror games. More specifically, developer Brok3nsite and publisher Good Game Publishing have announced the former’s 90s inspired survival-horror game, Dawn of Fear — will release on PS4 via the PlayStation Store — on February 3. Now, at the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much the game will cost, but the pair did provide a debut trailer that you can check out further down the article.

“Dawn of Fear tells the story of Alex, a young man with a past marked by tragedy,” reads an official pitch of the game. “His mother died when she gave birth to him. His father carries on with his life and marry again. After some time, Max is born and become Alex’s stepbrother. One day returning from Max’s training they suffer a car accident. Alex, Max and their father were traveling in the car, and only Alex survived the accident. After a time of mourning. Alex manages to rebuild his life but his stepmother does not and ends up in a psychiatric hospital.”

The pitch continues:

“Three years later he receives a letter saying that his stepmother has died and decides to return to the family home to pick up his things. When he arrives there, he does not find his childhood home but a world of madness and cruelty from which he does not know if he will be able to run away. In order to help Alex to survive you shall have to use logic to solve the puzzles, manage your ammo in order not to get helpless and keep your cold blood to avoid being dragged by the horror that permeates the house. You dare?”

As you can see in the game’s trailer, it looks a lot like classic Resident Evil meets Alone in the Dark. In other words, if you’re a fan of PS1 horror games, this will likely be right up your alley.

Dawn of Fear will be available on PS4 when it launches. At the moment of publishing, no additional platforms have been announced.