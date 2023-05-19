PS4 Players Surprised With Stealth Release of New Free Game

PS4 players have been surprised with a new stealth release, and it's a fairly notable game that has finally come to the last-gen PlayStation machine after already coming to PS5 and other platforms like the Nintendo Switch, PC, and both generations of Xbox consoles. Better yet for PS4 players, the game is free to download as it's a free-to-play game. The mystery game in question is Omega Strikers from Odyssey Interactive. In addition to being able to play the game on PS4 now, those who are also PS Plus subscribers can unlock every character for free rather than having to grind out the unlocks.

Omega Strikers debuted on the scene back on September 16, 2022, via a closed beta, which was then followed by an open beta. The game didn't fully release until April 27, 2023. When it did, it was only available via PC and Nintendo Switch. On May 2, it came to PS5. On May 5, it came to Xbox Series X|S. And now it's come to PS4. We knew the game was coming to PS4, but we didn't know when making this a stealth release. Previously, Odyssey Interactive noted it was coming to PS4 "soon," but never provided a specific date or indicated today would finally be the day, but it is.

"Smash opponents off the arena and score goals in this lightning-fast 3v3 footbrawler. Sling slimes, toss tofu, and rocket boost to victory as one of 15+ stylish Strikers. Squad up with friends and outplay your rivals to become an Omega Striker," reads an official blurb about the game. "Omega Strikers has an ever-growing roster of unique and powerful Strikers, each of which can be unlocked through normal play. 3v3 ranked, normals, Quick Play, and custom lobbies are available from day one, with more maps and modes planned. For those looking to dive deeper into the game, cosmetic purchases and battle passes are available via in-app purchase."

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, reviews, previews, interviews, and hot-tales as it all pertains to both PS4 and PS5 -- click here.