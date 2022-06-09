PS4 Sequel Unexpectedly Cancelled

✖

While some games and series have begun to move on from the PS4 in favor of releasing only on the PS5, there are still plenty of PS4 games releasing and in the pipeline. That said, as of today, there's one less PS4 game releasing. Today, Kadokawa Games -- out of nowhere -- announced that it has cancelled Metal Max: Wild West, the sequel to Metal Max Xeno: Reborn. The game -- which was also coming to Nintendo Switch -- was slated to release sometime this year in Japan after being previously delayed out of spring 2021 into 2022. Why is the game being cancelled? Well, Kadokawa Games doesn't say.

"We are disappointed to inform you that the development of Metal Max Wild West scheduled to be released in 2022 has been decided to be discontinued," reads a brief statement over on Twitter. "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to all the users and related parties who have been waiting for us."

As fans looking forward to the game will know, a western release was never announced but the expectation was that the game would eventually come west. Now, unless someone else picks up the rights, it's unlikely it will ever release period.

For those that don't know: Metal Max: Wild West comes from the Metal Max series, an RPG series that dates back all the way to 1991. The series has always been quite niche and largely been limited to Japan. That said, there was no indication that the current installment was going to meet the fate of cancellation. And right now, there's no reason to expect this fate to be reversed.

