PlayStation Sale Makes One of the PS4's Best Indies Just $1.49

A PlayStation sale that's going on right now has made one of the best indies to ever come to the PS4 just $1.49 for a limited time. The game in question is one that's been out since 2008, but it wasn't until 2014 that the indie platformer, Spelunky, finally came to the PS4, the last of the platforms that it was released for. Spelunky normally goes for $14.99 on in the PlayStation Store which makes this deal a discount of 90% off of its normal price, though this deal is set to expire early on in June.

Spelunky was first released on the PC platform before an HD version came to the Xbox 360 and PlayStation platforms a few years later, but by that point, it'd already attracted quite a bit of attention from players who praised the indie roguelite. The game doesn't have a Metacritic score for the PS4 version given that it was the final platform the game released on and we already an established entity at that point, but the release of the HD version on PC scored a promising 90 on Metacritic when it released in 2013. If you put stock in Steam reviews, it's got a "Very Positive" rating on that platform, too.

With randomized levels and destructible environments, Spelunky offers all the replayability that people expect from roguelites with every run offering something a bit different than the last. It offers multiplayer, too, and you just might end up needing it. Spelunky is a bit more challenging than you might think from a first glance at it, so those trying it for the first time might need all the help they can get to get started.

"Spelunky is a unique platformer with randomized levels that offer a challenging new experience each time you play," an overview of Spelunky explained. "Journey deep underground and explore fantastic places filled with all manner of monsters, traps, and treasure. Go solo or bring up to three friends to join you in cooperative play or frantic deathmatch!"

And if you get Spelunky from the PlayStation Store and like it, you're in luck as there's a second game in the series called Spelunky 2 that came out within the past couple of years. It scored around the same on most platforms when it released and only costs $19.99.