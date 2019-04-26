The PS4 Is Closing In On 100 Million Units Sold

The PlayStation 4 is nearing an impressive sales milestone that few consoles have ever hit: 100 million units. In its recent quarterly financial briefing for the end of the fiscal year, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that the PS4 has shipped 96.8 million units to date, which is up from the 94 million shipments the company reported a few months ago at the end of its previous quarter. In the entirety of financial year 2018-2019, which ended on March 31, the PS4 sold 17.8 million units, which exceeded Sony’s projections of 17.5 million sales. This last quarter specifically saw 2.6 million units ship, which is up .1 from the 2.5 million units that shipped in the same quarter, but from a year before.

For this current financial year, Sony projects it will ship another 16 million PS4s, which means shipments will sail pass 100 million, and surely sales will as well. As you may know, only five gaming systems have ever sold over 100 million units: the Wii (102 million), the PlayStation (102 million), the Game Boy (118 million), the Nintendo DS (154 million), and the PS2 (155 million). The PS4 is unlikely to catch the DS or PS2, but it could just wiggle its way past the Game Boy as the third best-selling gaming system of all-time.

Meanwhile, on the software side of things, the PS4 saw 257.6 million software units pushed, including 54.7 million units sold in the final quarter. 37 percent of all software sales were digital for the entire year, while 45 percent were digital for the quarter. The combination of software sales and the money PSN has been racking in both helped pushed the gaming division of Sony to its best year ever.

