6 PS4 Exclusives You Won’t Want to Miss in 2020

2020 is here, and the PlayStation 5 is on the horizon. However, before the next-gen Sony console hits this holiday season, Sony still has plenty of big PS4 games releasing first. From third-party games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Resident Evil 3 Remake, to first-party games like Ghost of Tsushima, 2020 is packed full of big PS4 games, especially compared to last year, which was admittedly a bit meager in terms of quality titles. In fact, 2020 looks poised to be one of the biggest years for the PS4 yet, pack full of games you won’t want to miss.

That said, speaking of games you don’t want to miss, there’s a few pure PS4 exclusives and PS4 console exclusives dropping this year that look poised to be must plays. And best yet, these games look quite diverse. From post-apocalyptic to feudal Japan, PlayStation gamers will be treated to a wide range of different settings and gameplay experiences this year, and here are six of them they won’t want to miss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch Productions made its mark in the industry with one of PlayStation’s greatest series: Infamous. Now, it’s doing something completely different, and heading to feudal Japan with Ghost of Tsushima. And while The Last of Us Part II is PS4’s biggest 2020 exclusive, I’m personally much more excited to see Sucker Punch once again look to make a stamp on PlayStation’s history.

Set in the late 13th century, the Mongol Empire is laying waste to entire nations as they quickly spread East, and now Tsuhsima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and the massive Mongol invasion, lead by Khotun Khan. You play as Jin Saki, one of the last surviving members of his clan, who will do whatever it takes to protect his people and save his home.

Release Date: Summer 2020

The Last of us Part II

The Last of us Part II isn’t just arguably the biggest PS4 exclusive game of 2020, but the biggest release of 2020 announced so far. Between the first game and Uncharted, Naughty Dog has established itself as one of the very best developers in the industry. And to say there’s massive expectations for The Last of Us Part II would almost be an understatement.

Set five years after the events of the first game, Ellie and Joel have settled down amongst a thriving community of survivors in Wyoming. However, when a violent event disrupts this newfound life, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey seeking justice and closure.

Release Date: May 29, 2019

Nioh 2

Nioh was one of the best games of 2017, and so it’s no surprise Team Ninja is back with a sequel that looks poised to expand and refine the breakout Dark Souls-like series. Only a couple months away, Nioh 2 is set to be the first big PS4 console exclusive of the year and will likely be a sleeper hit for Game of the Year come December.

In the sequel, you will play as a half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior and attempt to master the lethal arts of the samurai. And as you strive towards this goal, you will explore a violent Sengoku-era Japan and the deadly Dark Realm, both of which are plagued with grotesque, cruel demons.

Release Date: March 14

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Unlike other games on this list, Predator: Hunting Grounds is a multiplayer game, and it’s from developer Illfonic, a team that has already delivered one of the best multilpayer experiences of this generation in the form of Friday the 13th: The Game.

In the immersive asymmetrical shooter, you play as a member of an elite Fireteam and complete paramilitary operations before the Predator finds you. Or, you play as the Predator, on the hunt, using deadly alien tech, to collect some new trophies.

Release Date: April 24

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

One of the most criminally underrated and underappreciated series is back with a new protagonist and new turn-based gameplay. And now, more than ever, is a perfect time to jump in the long-running Sega series and find out just why so many gamers absolutely adore it.

For the first time since the series’ inception a decade ago, Yakuza: Like a Dragon features a new protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga, a low-level Yakuza member who is looking to prove his self-worth. Over the course of the game, players will watch Kasuga and his motley crew of unlikely allies attempt to turn their rags to riches.

Release Date: 2020

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII released in 1997, and instantly became an all time classic. Now, 23 years later, it’s being remade, and while the game’s graphics look nearly unrecognizable, underneath it is one of the best role-playing games ever. And with a slew of modern touches, it looks set to be another landmark RPG experience.

You play as Cloud Strife, a mercenary hired by the resistance group Avalanche in their fight against the sinister Shinra Corporation. However, quickly Cloud finds himself embroiled in a much deeper conflict and proving that he’s far more than just a measly mercenary.

Release Date: April 10