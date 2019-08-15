PlayStation Makes Big PS4 Game Free For Limited Time Only

PlayStation has announced that it’s making one of the biggest games on PS4 free, but only for a limited time. More specifically, Sony Interactive Entertainment, alongside Gearbox Software, has revealed that Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition is free to play from August 16 to August 18, which gives you plenty of opportunity to jump into the madcap post-apocalyptic looter-shooter. Again, the free period won’t begin until tomorrow, however, if you decide you cop the game after playing it, you’ll earn a discount, though it’s unclear how hefty this discount will be.

Meanwhile, if you’re a member of the Vault Insider Program, playing the game during this time on PS4, Xbox One, or PC will net you VIP points. More specifically, each day you play the game during this period you’ll get 1,000 points. Whatever points you earn will be dished out to you by August 21.

Now, it’s important to remember you won’t own the game after the trial period is over. But if you really put the pedal to the medal and mainline the game, you could finish it during the trial period. Of course, that’s not the best way to play the game, but if you’re tight on cash it’s an option. That said, the title isn’t very expensive. Normally, it’s $30 on the PlayStation Store. However, right now it’s only $18. And when you add the extra discount it’s probably going to be pretty cheap.

“Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition is a 4K remake of the original Borderlands that includes all four of the game’s add-on packs: The Zombie Island of Doctor Ned, Mad Moxxi’s Underdome Riot, The Secret Armory of General Knoxx, and Claptrap’s New Robot Revolution,” reads an official overview of the product. “It also adds a number of meaningful improvements to the original game, including local co-op support for up to four players on a single console, SHiFT support for Gold Chests and Keys, and an updated UI that incorporates a minimap.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Borderlands. Speaking of Borderlands, Borderlands 3 is set to release next month on the 13th via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.