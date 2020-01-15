PlayStation Giving Away Free PS4 Goodies to Celebrate 2020

To celebrate 2020 and look back on the great year that was 2019, PlayStation is giving away free PS4 goodies. More specifically, it’s giving away not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, but seven free and special avatars alongside a new free theme. As you may have noticed, Sony Interactive Entertainment has been sending out emails to PlayStation gamers with a look back at their “PlayStation 2019 wrap-up,” which reveals what three games they played the most, what genre they played the most, how many trophies they popped, and much more. And unlike previous years, everyone is getting this information. Even if you don’t receive an email, you can view the data by clicking right here and signing into your account.

That said, beyond providing some interesting data, PlayStation is also giving out the aforementioned goodies. However, you don’t get all of the goodies. What you get is based on your gaming habits of the year. So, say you played first-person shooters more than any other genre in 2019, you will get the theme and avatar specific to this achievement.

“To make it extra special, we’re giving all eligible PlayStation fans a free dynamic theme and seven avatars to celebrate their gaming achievements in 2019, and reflect their gameplay persona,” writes Sony over on the PlayStation Blog before providing a rundown of each theme and avatr:

Action Hero — for the gamer who lives for the epic moments in action-adventure games (Preview)



Legendary Warrior — for the gamer who steps up to the challenge in fighting games (Preview)



Master Explorer — for the gamer who has continually aced that platformer game (Preview)



Master Strategist — for the gamer who loves solving puzzles in a good strategy game (Preview)



Speed Demon — for the gamer who leaves their fellow drivers in the dust in a fast-paced driving/racing game (Preview)



Sports Phenom — for the gamer with a competitive edge and a love for sports games (Preview)



Marksman — for the gamer who hits their mark in a shooter game (Preview)

For what it’s worth, my three most played games of the year were Rocket League, Apex Legends, and Death Stranding, all of which I sunk a ton of time into. As a result, I got the Speed Demon theme and avatar. Anyway, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what persona you got.