PlayStation Makes Several PS4 Games Less Than $5

A new "Big in Japan" PlayStation Store sale has launched, discounting nearly 400 PS4 games that are apparently big in Japan. What the qualifications for this sale are, Sony doesn't say, but there's a lot of discounted games from publishers like Capcom, Sega, Square Enix, Konami, Bandai Namco, Koei Tecmo, and even PlayStation itself. Further, there are some really cheap games, including many that are now as little as $5. As always, these are limited-time deals. More specifically, each deal below is only available as long as the sale continues running. According to the PlayStation Store, the sale will end on October 8, which means you have until then to hop on these deals. Below, you can check out every notable game currently $5 or less via the "Big in Japan" PlayStation Store sale. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but a description, pricing information, and a link to the store page for every game.

The Quiet Man About: The Quiet Man delivers an immersive story-driven cinematic action experience seamlessly blending high-production live action, realistic CG and pulse-pounding action gameplay. Unraveling within a single night, players take the role of deaf protagonist Dane as he fights his way through a "soundless" world to discover the motives behind the kidnapping of a songstress from a mysterious masked man. Embark on an adrenaline-fueled motion picture like experience which can be completed in one sitting. Price: $3.74

Strider About: Strider Hiryu, the original assassin that inspired many third-person action titles returns in a completely new game for a new generation of gamers as he takes on the Grand Master Meio. Price: $2.99

Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment About: A hollow area has been discovered in Aincrad, and there Kirito meets with Philia. Who could she be? And where will fate lead them? The adventure started in 'Infinity Moment' continues in Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment! Traverse floor after floor of a grand dungeon in an online fantasy world while meeting lifelong friends and unforgettable characters from the hit anime series! Price: $4.99

Resident Evil About: The game that defined the survival-horror genre is back! Check out the remastered HD version of Resident Evil. In 1998 a special forces team is sent to investigate some bizarre murders on the outskirts of Raccoon City. Upon arriving they are attacked by a pack of blood-thirsty dogs and are forced to take cover in a nearby mansion. But the scent of death hangs heavy in the air. Supplies are scarce as they struggle to stay alive. Price: $4.99

Resident Evil 0 About: Resident Evil 0 reveals the truth behind the Mansion Incident, the catalyst for the entire storyline of the Resident Evil series. This remastered version takes the story and gameplay of the original and adds stunning HD graphics, 5.1 channel surround sound, optional modernized controls, and widescreen TV compatibility. Get ready to discover the terrible secrets lurking in the origins of evil. Price: $4.99

Impact Winter About: A mysterious radio transmission claims that help is inbound. You are Jacob Solomon: leader of a makeshift team trying to survive the aftermath of a devastating asteroid collision. The world you once knew is no more – buried deep beneath the constant snowfall. Your goal: keep your companions alive until rescue. Price: $4.99

Dark Rose Valkyrie About: A virus threatens humanity…Valkyrie Force, move out! In this RPG, fight using customized weapons, team attacks, the powerful Overdrive mode, and more! But beyond battle, you'll have to interrogate teammates to find who's been turned in order to save the world. Price: $4.99