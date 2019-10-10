Four New PS4 Controllers Are Now Available

Not one, not two, not three, but four new PlayStation 4 controllers are now available, and they are some of the best looking PS4 controllers to date. Announced back in August, the Electric Purple, Red Camo, Rose Gold, and Titanium Blue DualShock 4 controllers released into the wild, and the first batch of them is sure to go quick. So, if you’re in the market for a new controller — or you just want another gorgeous DualShock 4 — then make sure to get them in your shopping cart sooner rather than later.

Beyond the new colors, the controllers don’t offer anything different than a basic ol’ black PS4 controller. They have all the same features. However, they are a full price of $65. As you may know, at this point, there’s plenty of older model PS4 controllers you can get for cheaper. That said, the few extra bucks are probably worth it for these four. Below, you can read more about what each controller offers:

Charge into action with a vibrant new DualShock 4 wireless Controller

Precision control: the feel, shape, and sensitivity of the DualShock 4’s analog sticks and trigger buttons have been enhanced to offer players absolute control for all games on PlayStation 4

Sharing at your fingertips: the addition of the Share button makes sharing your greatest gaming moments as easy as a push of a button

New ways to Play: revolutionary features like the touch pad, integrated light bar, and built in speaker offer exciting new ways to experience and interact with your games

Charge Efficiently: the Dualshock 4 wireless Controller can be easily be recharged by plugging it into your PS4 system, even when on standby, or with any standard charger with a micro USB port

The new PlayStation 4 controllers are 🔥🔥🔥 Which do you like best? Electric Purple, Red Camouflage, Titanium Blue or Rose Gold? 👀 pic.twitter.com/fzAh2VXxYW — SwitchedON Gamer 🎮 (@switchedongamer) August 15, 2019

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of these new PS4 controllers? Meanwhile, below you can find leaks for each:

