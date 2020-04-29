New PlayStation GTA Leak Has PS4 Gamers Very Confused

Today, the Pan European Game Information rating board rated both Grand Theft Auto and Grand Theft Auto 2 for not the PS4 or even the PS5, but the PS3. As you would expect, the implications of this leak has some PlayStation gamers very, very confused. Making matters even weirder is the fact that according to the rating board, both games are releasing on April 30, 2020, which is tomorrow. That said, what could any of this mean? Well, there's a few possibilities.

For one, this could be related to PlayStation Now. PS4 doesn't play PS1 games, but it does play PS3 games via PlayStation Now. And PS3 plays PS1 games. That said, this would mean the addition of PS1 games to PlayStation Now, which would be big news.

Another possibility is this is somehow related to PS5 backwards compatibility. We know PS5 plays PS4 games, but there's been no word of it playing PS3, PS2, and PS1 games. That said, maybe it will also play PS3 games, including the PS1 classics available on PS3?

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. There's obviously something to the pair of ratings, but it's unclear what this. And, at the moment, neither Rockstar Games nor Sony Interactive Entertainment have commented on this leak. However, if the dates in the listing are correct, we will hear more about this tomorrow.

At this point, the safest bet is that this is something to do with PlayStation Now, which has been expanding its library quite regularly lately. Meanwhile, it seems unlikely that this has anything to do with the PS5, unless Rockstar Games know something about the console's backward compatibility that we dont.

