PlayStation Now Adds PUBG and 2 Other Games

For the month of December, PlayStation Now on PS4 has added a trio of new games, including PUBG, one of the most popular multiplayer and battle royale games in the world. More specifically, as of today, PlayStation Now subscribers can now enjoy PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and Formula 1 2019. All three games can not only be streamed, but downloaded from the service’s massive library of over 800 games.

Of these three additions, Sony notes that PUBG will only be available in the service until March 3, 2020. After this it will be removed. That said, it makes no note of when the other two games will be removed, suggesting they are more permanent additions, or at least they will be around for much longer, which makes sense, as they likely aren’t costing Sony nearly as much to add as a game like PUBG is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about each game, and also peep trailers of each as well:

PUBG: “PUBG is a battle royale shooter that pits 100 players against each other in a struggle for survival. Gather supplies and outwit your opponents to become the last person standing.”

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood: “Wolfenstein: The Old Blood is a standalone prequel to the critically acclaimed first-person action-adventure shooter, Wolfenstein: The New Order. The adventure, which spans eight chapters and two interconnected stories, features the hallmarks of MachineGames – thrilling action, immersive story and intense first-person combat. As war hero B.J. Blazkowicz, arm yourself with new weapons such as the bolt-action rifle and grenade-launching Kampfpistole as you attempt to thwart the advancing Nazi war machine, and take advantage of duel-wielding pipes that can be used for wall climbing – or for vicious take-downs of never-before-seen Nazi adversaries.”

Formula 1 2019: “The official video game of the 2019 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, F1 2019 challenges you to Defeat your Rivals in the most ambitious F1 game in Codemasters’ history. F1 2019 features all the official teams, drivers and all 21 circuits from the 2019 season. This year sees the inclusion of F2 with players being able to complete the 2018 season with the likes of George Russell, Lando Norris and Alexander Albon.”