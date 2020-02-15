PS4 Store’s New “Deal of the Week” Is One of 2019’s Best-Selling Games

After discounting Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order last week, the PlayStation Store is back with a new “Deal of the Week,” and this week it’s one of 2019’s best-selling games. More specifically, if you’re on PS4, you can cop NBA 2K20 digitally for just $19.79. Well, you can cop at least the standard edition for this price. If you want the NBA 2K20 Legends Edition — which is also 67 percent off — you will need to fork over $32.99. Meanwhile, the Digital Deluxe Edition is also on sale for 67 percent off, which means it’s currently $26.39.

Of course, the standard edition is just the game. Nothing special. However, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes the game, plus the following: 35,000 Virtual Currency, 10,000 MyTEAM Points, 10 MyCAREER Skill Boosts, MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule, 10 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one a week), 10 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one a week beginning at the start of the NBA season), and 1 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Card. Meanwhile, the aforementioned Legends Edition, featuring Dwayne Wade on the cover, comes with the game, plus the following: 100,000 Virtual Currency, 50,000 MyTEAM Points, 20 MyCAREER Skill Boosts, MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule, MyPLAYER Apparel Collection, MyPLAYER Shoe Collection, 20 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one a week), 20 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one a week beginning at the start of the NBA season), 5 MyTEAM Themed Packs (one per theme release across the next five releases), 2 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Cards.

As you may know, NBA 2K20 debuted back in September, and despite some critical issues and backlash at launch over bugs, performance, and design flaws, it once again sold a massive amount of copies, securing a spot as one of 2019’s best-selling games in the United States.

According to our review of NBA 2K20, it’s a decent installment in the popular series, until you get online, where it starts to fall apart.

“Reviewing the NBA 2K series is sort of a strange task when you really think about it,” reads the opening of our review.” Unlike most games, you can’t just judge a new edition of 2K with a fresh lens. Since these games come out every year, and they each have the exact same appeal to players, it’s all about comparing it to those that have come before. The goal of the franchise is to improve on the mistakes made by the previous installments, while also adding some new elements to keep things fresh and exciting. Some previous editions of the game, like 2K18, totally whiffed on both of these objectives. NBA 2K20 is exactly the opposite, improving on the past and delivering a great experience. At least, for the most part.”