Top Downloaded PS4 Games on the PlayStation Store in April Revealed

April was a pretty busy month for PlayStation gamers. From riding around a post-apocalyptic world on a motorcycle in Days Gone, kicking people where it hurts as Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 11, or trying not to get their faces eaten off by a massive horde of zombies in World War Z, PS4 gamers had a plate’s full. That said, Sony Interactive Entertainment has released charts for the best-selling games in April on the PlayStation Store, revealing which title came out on top.

For the month of April, the crown of best-selling digital PS4 game goes to NetherRealm Studios for their latest installment in the long-running fighting game series. Right behind Mortal Kombat 11 is Days Gone, Sony’s new IP from Bend. And rounding out the top five is World War Z, Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, and MLB The Show 19 in that order. Meanwhile, the PlayStation VR charts are once again topped by Beat Saber, while Apex Legends is sitting pretty on the top of the free-to-play pile.

Here are the full charts for PS4, PlayStation VR, and free-to-play games. It’s important to note these charts only represent digital sales on the PlayStation Store in North America.

PS4:

Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone World War Z Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition MLB The Show 19 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

PlayStation VR:

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR Creed: Rise to Glory Gun Club VR Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs Killing Floor: Incursion Drunkn Bar Fight Borderlands 2 VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Free-to-Play:

Apex Legends Fortnite World of Warships: Legends Brawlhalla Warface Realm Royale Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Lite H1Z1: Battle Royale Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters DC Universe Online

