Two PS4 Exclusives Have Been Removed From the PlayStation Store

Sony Interactive Entertainment has removed not one, but two upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusives from the PlayStation Store: The Last of Us Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR. As you may remember, both games were delayed last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, and all of the disruption it has caused. Not only did Sony delay the pair of upcoming exclusives, but it delayed them “until further notice.” In other words, neither game has a release date, which means both have been pulled from the PlayStation Store, which has a policy of only listing games with release dates. As a result, this has also lead to Sony cancelling digital pre-orders for both games as well.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official or unofficial word on when either of these games will release, but when they do have release dates, they will be added back onto the PlayStation Store.

While pre-orders on the PlayStation Store have been cancelled, pre-orders for physical copies at many retailers aren’t being cancelled. In fact, many retailers are still taking pre-orders for both games.

Presumably, both games will release this year once the coronavirus situation has been further contained, but who knows when that will be. Depending on where you’re in the world, the situation is only getting worse. Meanwhile, vaccines are likely still a ways off. Knowing this, some PlayStation fans are speculating that The Last of Us Part II in particular may be made into a PS5 launch title.

