PlayStation Store Sale: Best PS4 Deals of the Week

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales may be behind us, but nobody told the PlayStation Store, which has a huge slab of great PS4 deals. In fact, there’s nearly 1,000 discounts for PS4 games over on the PlayStation Store at the moment. From big AAA releases to critically-acclaimed indies, there’s currently a discount for everybody.

That said, it can be tedious and time consuming to sift through a boatload of discounts, especially when many of the sales are more of the filler variety. That’s why we have rounded up the best deals currently on offer and put them all in one place, via one list organized in alphabetical order. Below, you can find this curated list of the PlayStation Store’s best deals, and below that you can find the notable discounts for 2019 games organized into their own section.

Agents of Mayhem — $4 — Save 85 percent Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag — $7 — Save 75 percent Assassin’s Creed Origins — $15 — Save 75 percent Assassin’s Creed Unity — $9 — Save 70 percent Battlefield 1 Revolution — $8 — Save 80 percent Battlefield 4 — $4 — Save 80 percent Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition — $5 — Save 80 percent Beyond: Two Souls — $7 — Save 75 percent Call of Cthulhu — $12 — Save 70 percent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered — $16 — Save 60 percent Classics PS4 Bundle — $6 — Save 70 percent (Twisted Metal Black, Kinetica, and War of the Monsters) Dark Cloud — $6 — Save 60 percent Dark Cloud 2 — $6 — Save 60 percent Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $20 — Save 67 percent Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory — $15 — Save 75 percent Digimon World: Next Order — $15 — Save 75 percent Dishonored 2 — $10 — Save 75 percent Dishonored Definitive Edition — $7 — Save 66 percent Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider — $7 — Save 75 percent Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent Fallout 4 — $9 — Save 70 percent Far Cry 4 — $10 — Save 50 percent Grand Theft Auto V — $15 — Save 50 percent Gravity Rush 2 — $10 — Save 50 percent Heavy Rain — $7 — Save 75 percent Hitman 2 — $15 — Save 75 percent Journey — $4 — Save 73 percent Killzone Shadow Fall — $8 — Save 60 percent Kingdom Come: Deliverance — $15 — Save 50 percent Knack — $6 — Save 75 percent Knack 2 — $5 — Save 75 percent Little Nightmares — $5 — Save 75 percent Mad Max — $5 — Save 75 percent Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain — $8 — Save 60 percent Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition — $6 — Save 70 percent Middle-earth: Shadow of War — $13 — Save 70 percent Mirror’s Edge Catalyst — $5 — Save 75 percent Need for Speed — $5 — Save 75 percent Okami HD — $10 — Save 50 percent PAC-MAN 256 — $1 — Save 70 percent PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION — $3 — Save 80 percent Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition — $36 — Save 55 percent Soma — $6 — Save 80 percent South Park: The Fractured but Whole — $15 — Save 70 percent South Park: The Stick of Truth — $12 — Save 70 percent Street Fighter V — $8 — Save 60 percent The Last Guardian — $10 — Save 50 percent The Order: 1886 — $5 — Save 75 percent Tom Clancy’s The Division — $10 — Save 75 percent WipEout Omega Collection — $7 — Save 65 percent Wolfenstein: The New Order — $6 — Save 70 percent Wolfenstein: The Old Blood — $6 — Save 70 percent

2019 RELEASES:

AI: The Somnium Files — $42 — Save 30 percent Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — $26 — Save 35 percent Darkwood — $9 — Save 40 percent Frostpunk: Console Edition — $22 — Save 25 percent Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered — $18 — Save 40 percent Indivisible — $28 — Save 30 percent My Time at Portia — $15 — Save 50 percent NASCAR Heat 4 — $35 — Save 30 percent Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast — $8 — Save 20 percent Team Sonic Racing — $20 — Save 50 percent The Forest — $12 — Save 40 percent Trials Rising — $12 — Save 50 percent Trine 4: The Nightmare Price — $19 — Save 35 percent

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you picked up or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.