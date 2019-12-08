Gaming

PlayStation Store Sale: Best PS4 Deals of the Week

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales may be behind us, but nobody told the PlayStation Store, […]

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales may be behind us, but nobody told the PlayStation Store, which has a huge slab of great PS4 deals. In fact, there’s nearly 1,000 discounts for PS4 games over on the PlayStation Store at the moment. From big AAA releases to critically-acclaimed indies, there’s currently a discount for everybody.

That said, it can be tedious and time consuming to sift through a boatload of discounts, especially when many of the sales are more of the filler variety. That’s why we have rounded up the best deals currently on offer and put them all in one place, via one list organized in alphabetical order. Below, you can find this curated list of the PlayStation Store’s best deals, and below that you can find the notable discounts for 2019 games organized into their own section.

  1. Agents of Mayhem — $4 — Save 85 percent
  2. Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag — $7 — Save 75 percent
  3. Assassin’s Creed Origins — $15 — Save 75 percent
  4. Assassin’s Creed Unity — $9 — Save 70 percent
  5. Battlefield 1 Revolution — $8 — Save 80 percent
  6. Battlefield 4 — $4 — Save 80 percent
  7. Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition — $5 — Save 80 percent
  8. Beyond: Two Souls — $7 — Save 75 percent
  9. Call of Cthulhu — $12 — Save 70 percent
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered — $16 — Save 60 percent
  11. Classics PS4 Bundle — $6 — Save 70 percent (Twisted Metal Black, Kinetica, and War of the Monsters)
  12. Dark Cloud — $6 — Save 60 percent
  13. Dark Cloud 2 — $6 — Save 60 percent
  14. Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $20 — Save 67 percent
  15. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory — $15 — Save 75 percent
  16. Digimon World: Next Order — $15 — Save 75 percent
  17. Dishonored 2 — $10 — Save 75 percent
  18. Dishonored Definitive Edition — $7 — Save 66 percent
  19. Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider — $7 — Save 75 percent
  20. Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent
  21. Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent
  22. Fallout 4 — $9 — Save 70 percent
  23. Far Cry 4 — $10 — Save 50 percent
  24. Grand Theft Auto V — $15 — Save 50 percent
  25. Gravity Rush 2 — $10 — Save 50 percent
  26. Heavy Rain — $7 — Save 75 percent
  27. Hitman 2 — $15 — Save 75 percent
  28. Journey — $4 — Save 73 percent
  29. Killzone Shadow Fall — $8 — Save 60 percent
  30. Kingdom Come: Deliverance — $15 — Save 50 percent
  31. Knack — $6 — Save 75 percent
  32. Knack 2 — $5 — Save 75 percent
  33. Little Nightmares — $5 — Save 75 percent
  34. Mad Max — $5 — Save 75 percent
  35. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain — $8 — Save 60 percent
  36. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition — $6 — Save 70 percent
  37. Middle-earth: Shadow of War — $13 — Save 70 percent
  38. Mirror’s Edge Catalyst — $5 — Save 75 percent
  39. Need for Speed — $5 — Save 75 percent
  40. Okami HD — $10 — Save 50 percent
  41. PAC-MAN 256 — $1 — Save 70 percent
  42. PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION — $3 — Save 80 percent
  43. Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent
  44. Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition — $36 — Save 55 percent
  45. Soma — $6 — Save 80 percent
  46. South Park: The Fractured but Whole — $15 — Save 70 percent
  47. South Park: The Stick of Truth — $12 — Save 70 percent
  48. Street Fighter V — $8 — Save 60 percent
  49. The Last Guardian — $10 — Save 50 percent
  50. The Order: 1886 — $5 — Save 75 percent
  51. Tom Clancy’s The Division — $10 — Save 75 percent
  52. WipEout Omega Collection — $7 — Save 65 percent
  53. Wolfenstein: The New Order — $6 — Save 70 percent
  54. Wolfenstein: The Old Blood — $6 — Save 70 percent

2019 RELEASES:

  1. AI: The Somnium Files — $42 — Save 30 percent
  2. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — $26 — Save 35 percent
  3. Darkwood — $9 — Save 40 percent
  4. Frostpunk: Console Edition — $22 — Save 25 percent
  5. Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered — $18 — Save 40 percent
  6. Indivisible — $28 — Save 30 percent
  7. My Time at Portia — $15 — Save 50 percent
  8. NASCAR Heat 4 — $35 — Save 30 percent
  9. Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast — $8 — Save 20 percent
  10. Team Sonic Racing — $20 — Save 50 percent
  11. The Forest — $12 — Save 40 percent
  12. Trials Rising — $12 — Save 50 percent
  13. Trine 4: The Nightmare Price — $19 — Save 35 percent

