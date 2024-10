Massive PlayStation Store PS4 Sale Features Over 500 Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced its third big PlayStation Store of 2020 and the decade, and this one features over 500 discounts on PS4 and PlayStation VR games. More specifically, the new promotion is dubbed “Totally Digital,” and it’s reserved for games you can only cop on the PlayStation Store. As a result, there’s a lot of smaller releases, but there’s also bigger franchises repped like Destiny, Tomb Raider, Dark Souls, and more. Plus, there’s a variety of discounts on some of 2019’s best games.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. However, if you don’t have time or the desire to sift through nearly 600 discounts, don’t worry, you don’t have to. Below, you will find a curated list of the 79 most notable games included in the sale. Of course, to an extent, this is subjective, but I did my best to filter out all the filler.

11-11 Memories Retold — $7 — Save 75 percent Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion — $8 — Save 60 percent Afterparty — $16 — Save 20 percent (2019 release) Age of Wonders: Plantefall — $25 — Save 50 percent Agony — $5 — Save 75 percent Arise: A Simple Story — $16 — Save 20 percent (2019 release) Arizona Sunshine — $14 — Save 66 percent A Way Out — $18 — Save 40 percent Bastion — $4 — Save 75 percent Child of Light — $4 — Save 75 percent Dark Souls III: The Ringed City — $7 — Save 50 percent Darkwood — $7 — Save 50 percent (2019 release) Dead Cells + Rise of the Giant Avatar — $17 — Save 30 percent Destiny 2: Shadowkeep — $23 — Save 33 percent (2019 release) Disc Jam — $4 — Save 75 percent Don’t Starve: Console Edition — $4 — Save 75 percent Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition — $7 — Save 50 percent Extinction — $4 — Save 85 percent For The King — $10 — Save 60 percent (2019 release) Genesis Alpha One — $12 — Save 60 percent (2019 release) Grow Home — $4 — Save 50 percent Grow Up — $5 — Save 50 percent Guacamelee! 2 — $5 — Save 75 percent Hue — $4 — Save 75 percent Hungry Shark World — $5 — Save 50 percent Hyper Light Drifter — $8 — Save 60 percent Indivisible — $27 — Save 33 percent (2019 release) Inside — $8 — Save 60 percent Invisible, Inc. Console Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent Jazzpunk: Director’s Cut — $4 — Save 75 percent Jotun: Valhalla Edition — $4 — Save 75 percent Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent Kona — $6 — Save 60 percent Layers of Fear — $5 — Save 75 percent Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — $20 — Save 50 percent (2019 release) Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season — $3 — Save 80 percent Life is Strange Complete Season — $4 — Save 80 percent Limbo — $5 — Save 40 percent Little Nightmares — $5 — Save 75 percent Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime — $6 — Save 60 percent Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom — $20 — Save 50 percent Moonlighter — $8 — Save 60 percent My Time at Portia — $15 — Save 50 percent (2019 release) Night in the Woods — $14 — Save 30 percent Observer — $9 — Save 70 percent Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas — $7 — Save 50 percent Octodad: Dadliest Catch — $4 — Save 75 percent Outlast 2 — $7 — Save 75 percent Outlast: Bundle of Terror — $7 — Save 75 percent Overcooked — $7 — Save 60 percent Override: Mech City Brawl — $4 — Save 85 percent Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme — $4 — Save 65 percent Planet Alpha — $8 — Save 60 percent Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid — $12 — Save 40 percent (2019 release) Pool Nation — $12 — Save 40 percent (2019 release) Prison Architect — $9 — Save 65 percent Pyre — $6 — Save 70 percent Return of the Obra Dinn — $15 — Save 25 percent (2019 release) Rogue Legacy — $3 — Save 85 percent Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition — $10 — Save 50 percent Spirit of the North — $17 — Save 30 percent (2019 release) Stardew Valley — $12 — Save 20 percent Sundered: Eldritch Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent The Council – Complete Season — $15 — Save 50 percent The Deadly Tower of Monsters — $4 — Save 70 percent The Escapists — $5 — Save 75 percent The Forest — $12 — Save 40 percent (2019 release) The Swapper — $4 — Save 75 percent Transistor — $5 — Save 75 percent Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition — $24 — Save 40 percent (2019 release) Trials Fusion: Awesome MAX Edition — $13 — Save 67 percent Trials of The Blood Dragon — $5 — Save 67 percent Trine Trilogy — $7 — Save 75 percent Unravel — $5 — Save 75 percent Unravel Two — $7 — Save 60 percent What Remains of Edith Finch — $8 — Save 60 percent Worms Battlegrounds — $7 — Save 70 percent XCOM 2: War of the Chosen — $13 — Save 65 percent Yooka-Laylee — $10 — Save 75 percent

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up!