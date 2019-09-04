New PlayStation Store Sale Features Huge Savings on EA PS4 Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a brand-new PlayStation Store sale featuring a nice range of discounts on PS4 games or, more specifically, discounts on PS4 games from publisher and developer Electronic Arts. In addition to the new Totally Digital sale — which features over 300 PS4 discounts — you can currently grab up to 78 discounts on EA PS4 and PS3 games, including discounts for Anthem, Battlefield, Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Star Wars Battlefront, Need for Speed, Titanfall 2, FIFA, A Way Out, and more.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. Meanwhile, if you don’t want to sift through the sale yourself, don’t worry, you don’t have to, because below you will find a list featuring all the notable discounts, listed in alphabetical order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anthem — $24 — Save 60 percent (2019 game)

Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition — $32 — Save 60 percent (2019 game)

Apex Legends Founders Pack — $20 — Save 30 percent (2019 game)

A Way Out — $18 — Save 40 percent

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass — $12 — Save 70 percent

Battlefield 1 Revolution — $10 — Save 75 percent

Battlefield 4 — $5 — Save 75 percent

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent

Battlefield V — $24 — Save 60 percent

Battlefield V Deluxe Edition — $40 — Save 50 percent

Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent

EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition — $9 — Save 75 percent

Fe — $5 — Save 75 percent

FIFA 19 — $18 — Save 70 percent

FIFA The Journey Trilogy — $28 — Save 60 percent

Mass Effect: Andromeda — $7 — Save 75 percent

NBA Live 19: The One Edition — $15 — Save 50 percent

Need for Speed — $5 — Save 75 percent

Need for Speed Payback — $10 — Save 50 percent

Need for Speed Rivals — $5 — Save 75 percent

Peggle 2 — $2 — Save 80 percent

STAR WARS Battlefront: Hoth Bundle — $7 — Save 75 percent

STAR WARS Battlefront II — $7 — Save 70 percent

STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent

The Sims 4 — $16 — Save 60 percent (Sims 4 expansions 50-60 percent off)

Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition — $7 — Save 75 percent

Unravel — $5 — Save 75 percent

Unravel Two — $5 — Save 75 percen

Within this sale, there’s plenty of steals. For example, if you’re after a great RPG that will give you a ton of content for your buck, then look no further than Dragon Age Inquisition Game of the Year Edition. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a multiplayer experience, Star Wars Battlefront II and Titanfall 2 are great options at those price points. A Way Out is a great co-op game if you have someone to play with as well. My personal recommendation is probably Fe, a smaller, exploration-based indie title that features a touching story, dreamy visuals, and one of the best soundtracks of this generation.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.