New PlayStation Store Sale Discounts All of 2019’s Greatest PS4 Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a new PlayStation Store sale that discounts a huge slab of PS4 and PlayStation VR games. And for this new promotion, the PlayStation Store is discounting critically-acclaimed games, many of which debuted last year, 2019. Included in this is Death Stranding, Days Gone, Resident Evil 2, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Devil May Cry 5, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Control, and many more.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. However, if you don’t want to sift through the entire thing because you don’t have the time or desire to, don’t worry, I’ve done that for you. Below, you can find two curated lists, organized by price and alphabetical order. Further, alongside the game’s cost, you can view its normal price to see how much you’re saving.

$20 and under

ASSASSIN’S CREED LEGACY OF THE FIRST BLADE — $12.49 — Normally $24.99

ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY SEASON PASS — $19.99 — Normally $39.99

ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY THE FATE OF ATLANTIS — $12.49 — Normally $24.99

ASTRO BOT RESCUE MISSION — $17.99 — Normally $19.99

BATTLEFIELD 1 REVOLUTION — $7.99 — Normally $39.99

BATTLEFIELD 4 — $6.99 — Normally $19.99

BATTLEFIELD HARDLINE ULTIMATE EDITION — $15.99 — Normally $39.99

BLASPHEMOUS — $14.99 — Normally $24.99 (2019 release)

BLOOD & TRUTH — $19.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release)

CONCRETE GENIE — $17.99 — Normally $29.99 (2019 release)

CONTROL SEASON PASS — $14.99 — Normally $24.99 (2019 release)

DAYS GONE — $19.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release)

DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN — $14.99 — Normally $19.99

DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED — $4.49 — Normally $29.99

DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – SEASON PASS — $2.99 — Normally $14.99

DEVIL MAY CRY 5 — $19.79 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

DIRT RALLY 2.0 — $17.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

GRID $17.99 — $14.99 — Normally $60 (2019 release)

INJUSTICE 2 — $11.99 — Normally $39.99

JUST CAUSE 3 – XXL EDITION — $7.49 — Normally $29.99

JUST CAUSE 4 – RELOADED — $13.99 — Normally $39.99

MARVEL VS CAPCOM: INFINITE – STANDARD EDITION — $9.99 — Normally $39.99

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $19.99 — Normally $39.99

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: THE CITY THAT NEVER SLEEPS — $12.49 — Normally $24.99

MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA – STANDARD RECRUIT EDITION — $7.49 — Normally $29.99

MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR — $14.99 — Normally $49.99

MIRROR’S EDGE CATALYST — $4.99 — Normally $19.99

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

NEED FOR SPEED DELUXE EDITION — $9.99 — Normally $24.99

NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK — $5.99 — Normally $19.99

OVERWATCH LEGENDARY EDITION — $19.79 — Normally $59.99

PILLARS OF ETERNITY: COMPLETE EDITION — $12.49 — Normally $49.99

PROJECT CARS 2 — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

RAINBOW SIX SIEGE DELUXE EDITION $9.99 $39.99

RESIDENT EVIL 2 — $19.79 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

SEA OF SOLITUDE — $7.99 — Normally $19.99 (2019 release)

SOULCALIBUR VI — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE — $14.99 — Normally $49.99

SUPERHOT — $9.99 — Normally $24.99

SUPERHOT VR — $14.99 — Normally $24.99

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT — $11.99 — Normally $39.99

UNRAVEL YARNY BUNDLE — $11.99 — Normally $29.99

WOLFENSTEIN II: THE NEW COLOSSUS — $19.79 — Normally $59.99

WRECKFEST — $27.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release)

More than $20

A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE — $24.99 — Normally $49.99 (2019 release)

BATTLEFIELD V YEAR 2 EDITION — $24.99 — Normally $49.99

BORDERLANDS 3 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

BORDERLANDS 3 SUPER DELUXE EDITION — $49.99 — Normally $99.99 (2019 release)

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – BATTLE PASS EDITION — $63.99 — Normally $79.99 (2019 release)

CONTROL — $35.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED — $23.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release)

CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED – NITROS OXIDE EDITION — $35.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

DAYS GONE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION — $24.99 — Normally $49.99 (2019 release)

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 — $23.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

DEAD OR ALIVE 6: SEASON PASS 1 — $69.74 — Normally $92.99 (2019 release)

DEATH STRANDING — $35.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

DEATH STRANDING DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION — $47.99 — Normally $79.99 (2019 release)

DEVIL MAY CRY 5 DELUXE EDITION — $23.09 — Normally $69.99 (2019 release)

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 — $23.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ULTIMATE EDITION — $39.99 — Normally $99.99 (2019 release)

F1 2019 — $23.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

FAR CRY 5 — $14.99 — Normally $59.99

FAR CRY NEW DAWN COMPLETE EDITION — $29.99 — Normally $99.99 (2019 release)

HITMAN 2 – GOLD EDITION — $29.99 — Normally $99.99

JUMP FORCE — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release)

MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE — $29.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release)

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2: SPECIAL EDITION — $35.99 — Normally $79.99

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE — $38.99 — Normally $59.99

SOUTH PARK: THE VIDEO GAME COLLECTION — $23.09 — Normally $69.99

