PlayStation Store Sale Live With Huge Discounts on 200 PS4 Games

The other week, Sony hosted a flash sale offering deep discounts on a variety of PS4, PS3, PlayStation VR, and even some PlayStation Vita games. Now, Sony is back with another sale, this time for PlayStation Plus subscribers, and it’s much bigger and packed with even better sales than the aforementioned flash sale.

The sale — dubbed PlayStation Plus Specials — offers 199 unique discounts, most of which are for PS4 games, including big, AAA release and small indie gems. As always, if you want to dive head first into the entire sale and go through it all yourself — here’s the LINK. If you don’t have time to sift through 200 games, you don’t have to. Here’s a highlight’s list, in alphabetical order, of the best and most notable sales:

A Way Out — $17.99 — Save 40 percent

Assassin’s Creed Origins — $14.99 — Save 75 percent

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered — $14.99 — Save 50 percent

Battlefield 1 Revolution — $9.99 — Save 75 percent

Battlefield 4 — $4.99 — Save 75 percent

Battlefield V — $29.99 — Save 50 percent

Borderlands 2 VR — $37.49 — Save 25 percent

Burnout Paradise Remastered — $4.99 — Save 75 percent

Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition — $9.99 — Save 75 perecent

EA Sports UFC 3 — $11.99 — Save 70 percent

FE — $4.99 — Save 75 percent

FIFA 19 — $17.99 — Save 70 percent

Forgotten Anne — $11.99 — Save 40 percent

Gravel — $9.99 — Save 75 percent

Horizon Chase Turbo — $11.99 — Save 40 percent

Hunting Simulator — $7.99 — Save 80 percent

Jurassic World Evolution — $24.99 — Save 50 percent

Just Dance — $19.99 — Save 50 percent

Layers of Fear — $4.99 — Save 75 percent

Madden NFL 19 — $11.99 — Save 80 percent

Mass Effect: Andromeda — $7.49 — Save 75 percent

Moonlighter — $11.99 — Save 40 percent

MotoGP 18 — $12.49 — Save 75 percent

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden — $26.24 — Save 25 percent

NBA 2K19 — $17.99 — Save 70 percent

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 — $14.99 — Save 50 percent

Need for Speed — $4.99 — Save 75 percent

Need for Speed Payback — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Need for Speed Rivals — $4.99 — Save 75 percent

NHL 19 — $17.99 — Save 70 percent

Observer — $8.99 — Save 70 percent

Overcooked 2 — $17.49 — Save 30 percent

Override: Mech City Brawl — $8.99 — Save 70 percent

Peggle 2 Magical Master Editions — $2.99 — Save 80 percent

Phantom Doctrine — $11.99 — Save 70 percent

Plants vs. Garden Warfare 2 — $3.99 — Save 80 percent

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition — $11.99 — Save 70 percent

Shenmue I and II — $20.99 — Save 30 percent

Star Wars Battlefront II Ultimate Edition — $4.99 — Save 75 percent

Steep X Games Gold Edition — $24.99 — Save 50 percent

The Swords of Ditto — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

The First Tree — $5.99 — Save 40 percent

The Sims 4 — $7.99 — Save 80 percent

Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition — $7.49 — Save 75 percent

Tom Clancy’s The Division — $9.99 — Save 80 percent

Unravel — $4.99 — Save 75 percent

Unravel 2 — $4.99 — Save 75 percent

V-Rally 4 — $17.99 — Save 70 percent

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — $20.99 — Save 30 percent

Wizard of Legend — $11.99 — Save 30 percent

WWE 2K19 — $17.99 — Save 70 percent

Of course, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up courtesy of thw sale, or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk games and recommendations.

