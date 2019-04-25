PlayStation Store Sale Live With Huge Discounts on 200 PS4 Games

The other week, Sony hosted a flash sale offering deep discounts on a variety of PS4, PS3, PlayStation VR, and even some PlayStation Vita games. Now, Sony is back with another sale, this time for PlayStation Plus subscribers, and it’s much bigger and packed with even better sales than the aforementioned flash sale.
The sale — dubbed PlayStation Plus Specials — offers 199 unique discounts, most of which are for PS4 games, including big, AAA release and small indie gems. As always, if you want to dive head first into the entire sale and go through it all yourself — here’s the LINK. If you don’t have time to sift through 200 games, you don’t have to. Here’s a highlight’s list, in alphabetical order, of the best and most notable sales:
- A Way Out — $17.99 — Save 40 percent
- Assassin’s Creed Origins — $14.99 — Save 75 percent
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered — $14.99 — Save 50 percent
- Battlefield 1 Revolution — $9.99 — Save 75 percent
- Battlefield 4 — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Battlefield V — $29.99 — Save 50 percent
- Borderlands 2 VR — $37.49 — Save 25 percent
- Burnout Paradise Remastered — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition — $9.99 — Save 75 perecent
- EA Sports UFC 3 — $11.99 — Save 70 percent
- FE — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- FIFA 19 — $17.99 — Save 70 percent
- Forgotten Anne — $11.99 — Save 40 percent
- Gravel — $9.99 — Save 75 percent
- Horizon Chase Turbo — $11.99 — Save 40 percent
- Hunting Simulator — $7.99 — Save 80 percent
- Jurassic World Evolution — $24.99 — Save 50 percent
- Just Dance — $19.99 — Save 50 percent
- Layers of Fear — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Madden NFL 19 — $11.99 — Save 80 percent
- Mass Effect: Andromeda — $7.49 — Save 75 percent
- Moonlighter — $11.99 — Save 40 percent
- MotoGP 18 — $12.49 — Save 75 percent
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden — $26.24 — Save 25 percent
- NBA 2K19 — $17.99 — Save 70 percent
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 — $14.99 — Save 50 percent
- Need for Speed — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Need for Speed Payback — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- Need for Speed Rivals — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- NHL 19 — $17.99 — Save 70 percent
- Observer — $8.99 — Save 70 percent
- Overcooked 2 — $17.49 — Save 30 percent
- Override: Mech City Brawl — $8.99 — Save 70 percent
- Peggle 2 Magical Master Editions — $2.99 — Save 80 percent
- Phantom Doctrine — $11.99 — Save 70 percent
- Plants vs. Garden Warfare 2 — $3.99 — Save 80 percent
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition — $11.99 — Save 70 percent
- Shenmue I and II — $20.99 — Save 30 percent
- Star Wars Battlefront II Ultimate Edition — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Steep X Games Gold Edition — $24.99 — Save 50 percent
- The Swords of Ditto — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- The First Tree — $5.99 — Save 40 percent
- The Sims 4 — $7.99 — Save 80 percent
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition — $7.49 — Save 75 percent
- Tom Clancy’s The Division — $9.99 — Save 80 percent
- Unravel — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Unravel 2 — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- V-Rally 4 — $17.99 — Save 70 percent
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — $20.99 — Save 30 percent
- Wizard of Legend — $11.99 — Save 30 percent
- WWE 2K19 — $17.99 — Save 70 percent
Of course, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up courtesy of thw sale, or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk games and recommendations.
